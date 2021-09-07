BMW, Mercedes and VW say chip shortages will continue until 2023

We are almost in the last quarter of 2021 and the outlook is not very good for manufacturers, who had to stop several times throughout the year due to the lack of semiconductors. And many are already beginning to give up hope of an improvement in 2022, pointing out that it will take time for suppliers to reach an acceptable level of production to service the automotive industry. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen already say the shortage will continue until 2023.

Executives from the three companies spoke to the site Automotive News during the Munich Motor Show (Germany) last weekend, showing concern that the shortage will be resolved before 2023. Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler, predicts that the shortage will be less severe last year, but that it will continue until next year. “Several chip suppliers have been talking about structural problems with demand. This can influence 2022 and [a situação] can relax in 2023”, explains the executive.



Oliver Zipse, BMW CEO, is a bit more pessimistic and believes the shortage will remain severe through 2022. “I expect the general shortage in supply chains to continue in the next 6 to 12 months,” says Zipse. On the other hand, the BMW commander does not believe in a long-term deterioration, noting that the automotive industry is a very important customer for semiconductor manufacturers.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, on the other hand, sees the lack of semiconductors continue not only for months, but for a few years due to high demand even outside the automotive industry. “The internet of things is growing and increasing production capacity will take time. It will probably continue to have a bottleneck in the coming months and years,” says Diess. Murat Aksel, head of acquisitions at VW, explains that semiconductor supply is still very volatile and says global chip production would have to increase 10% to adequately serve the automotive industry.

Even the vendors admit they don’t believe the situation will improve anytime soon. Rohm, a Japanese manufacturer that serves Honda and Toyota, recently revealed that its plants are operating at full capacity but cannot meet all demand. Toshiba also joins the chorus, believing it won’t have enough semiconductors until at least September 2022 and that some customers won’t receive all orders until 2023.

In both cases, the problem goes beyond demand greater than supply. Some countries are facing an increase in Covid-19 cases, such as Malaysia, which has led to the shutdown of production by companies such as Infineon, one of the 10 largest chip makers in the world. In addition, there is a lack of raw material to meet the demand.



Serving the automotive industry is only part of the problem, as semiconductors are in short supply for other products, from smartphones to video games – both Sony and Microsoft have had to cut production on the newly released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S by the lack of the component.

In Brazil, the shortage has reached several brands. Fiat, Hyundai, Honda, Volkswagen and Toyota reduced the number of shifts at the factories several times, in others even taking vacations and bringing production to a complete halt for a few weeks. Who suffered most from the lack of chips was Chevrolet, which interrupted the assembly of Onix and Onix Plus between March and August, which made the brand plummet in the ranking of license plates.

