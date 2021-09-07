BMW presents electric bike with up to 300 km range

by

One of the attractions of BMW at the Munich Motor Show (IAA Mobility), an event mainly focused on mobility, is the BMW i Vision AMBY concept, a high-speed pedal-assisted bike for use in urban and extra-urban areas.

The name Amby means “Adaptive Mobility” and is the name of a model that mixes a futuristic look and, at the same time, inspired by a conventional e-bike. However, BMW’s two-wheel electric vehicle offers three speed options:

  • 25 km/h for the bike path
  • 45 km/h for “normal” streets
  • 60 km/h for express or secondary roads

BMW i Vision AMBY (2021)

16 Photos

In the presentation, BMW even suggested that these speeds be changed ​​in real time based on geo-fencing, which means you could automatically decelerate when entering urban areas, and then be cleared for full speed when entering urban areas. a secondary road.

Technically, the concept could fall into the electric bike category, but it shares little with other e-bikes. A high-powered electric motor and a large 2kWh battery allow it to reach much higher speeds in fast mode. Another advantage of this large battery is that BMW advertises a range of up to 300 km.

BMW i Vision AMBY (2021)

The battery can be recharged in just three hours – almost as fast as conventional e-bike batteries. The electric motor is at the bottom and the energy is transmitted through belts. At the rear wheel there is a swingarm and the tires are mounted on 27.5″ rims, which promise comfort even at higher speeds.

The wheels can be removed so the bike can be transported in a similar way to a conventional bike, and the battery can also be removed to reduce weight. Other functions are also available, such as ABS brakes, high beam assistant, tire pressure monitoring system and a radar anti-collision system.

However, due to speeds above 25 km/h, European cyclists will need to register the bike and have a license to ride it. BMW clarified the issue by saying:

“In the absence of any existing legal framework for a vehicle of this type with a modular speed concept, the “AMBY” Vision Vehicles set out to encourage the introduction of such legislation and, consequently, developments of this nature.”

  • Drive: electric motor for assistance, control via pedals
  • Maximum speed: 25 km/h (Vmod1) / 45 km/h (Vmod2) / 60 km/h (Vmodmax)
  • Battery: 2 kWh
  • Range: 300 km (Vmod1) / 180 km (Vmod2) / 75 km (Vmodmax)
  • Charging time: 3 hours (fast charging)
  • Wheelbase: 1,160 mm (with frame size M/L)
  • Suspension travel: 120 mm front and rear
  • Weight: approx. 30 kg

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Twitter

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Facebook

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Instagram