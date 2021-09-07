BNDES suspends 3 more lines of financing for the 2021/22 Harvest Plan

O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) informed, in a circular, that it had suspended new requests for financing of three more lines linked to the 2021/22 Harvest Plan. This time, the suspended lines, which have subsidized interest, are Pronaf Custeio – exclusively for operations with a fixed interest rate of up to 4.5% per year -; ABC Program (low carbon agriculture), exclusively for operations with a fixed interest rate of up to 7% per year, and, finally, Pronamp Investimento (line aimed at medium-sized rural producers).

The justification for the suspension is “the level of commitment of available resources” for the aforementioned programs. Since the beginning of the crop year, on July 1st, the BNDES has been canceling new credit requests for several lines, under the same argument of exhaustion of resources.

On August 19, the development bank had canceled new credit applications for the Incentive Program for Technological Innovation in Agricultural Production (Inovagro); the Program for the Construction and Expansion of Warehouses (PCA); the National Support Program for Medium Rural Producers (Pronamp) for costing operations and the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf Investimento).

On July 27, the BNDES also issued a circular banning new requests for financing in the PCA line, in this case, “for operations with a fixed interest rate of up to 7% per annum”. And, on August 10, the blocking occurred in the Cooperative Development Program for Adding Value to Agricultural Production (Prodecoop) line. In all cases, because of resource depletion. So far, there has been no circular from the bank authorizing the resumption of orders.