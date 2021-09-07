Boeing still does not have approval to return to 787 deliveries, new deadline is October





Deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner have been suspended since May 2021, after the American regulator (FAA) understood that there was a need to correct safety aspects in the manufacture of the model. After that, in July, the manufacturer itself revealed that it had detected additional problems in the plane’s nose and was working to correct them.

Adding all this, and the respective remedies, the new perspective of resuming the model’s deliveries is now for October.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing had a meeting in August with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials, but the two sides could not agree on the Dreamliner’s quality assurance method.

“The FAA continues to engage with Boeing as the company works to demonstrate the reliability of its proposed method for inspecting certain undelivered 787 aircraft.”, the agency said in a statement. “The FAA will not approve inspections until our security experts are satisfied”.

Boeing has promised to continue efforts to resume deliveries. For its part, the manufacturer said that “Although this work will have a short-term impact on our operations, it is the right course of action and we will continue to take the necessary time to ensure we meet the highest standards”.

And the recent Dreamliner saga continues. At the end of last year, deliveries of the model had already been suspended for several weeks after the manufacturer found millimeter deformities in the fuselage.



