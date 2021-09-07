Bolsa Família Calendar: Check the dates of the next installments of emergency aid

by

According to information, in August, emergency aid served 9.59 million Bolsa Família policyholders.

Beneficiaries of the family allowance begin to receive the sixth installment of the emergency aid from the 17th of September. In August alone, around 10 million citizens were awarded the measure.

According to information, in August the emergency aid served 9.59 million policyholders of the family allowance. Of this number, 4.92 million are head mothers; 3.17 million are families with two or more people and; 1.49 million are Brazilians who live alone.

Brazil Aid

The Federal Government intends to replace Bolsa Família by Brazil Aid. The proposal for the new program has already been sent to the National Congress on August 9th. According to information, the new income transfer project will be implemented in November.

Calendar of Bolsa Família in Emergency Aid 2021

You May Like It Too:

NIS final number1st installment2nd installment3rd installment4th installment
NIS 1April 16thMay 18thJune 17thJuly, 19
NIS 2April 19thMay 19thJune 18thJuly 20th
NIS 3April 20th20 of MayJune 21thJuly 21st
NIS 4April 22ndMay 21stJune 22July, 22
NIS 5April 23May 24thJune 23rdJuly 23
NIS 6April 26may 25thJune 24thJuly 26
NIS 7April 27thMay 26thJune 25thJuly 27th
NIS 8April 28thmay, 27June 28thJuly 28th
NIS 9April 29thMay 28thJune 29July 29
NIS 0April 30thmay 31stJune 30July 30th
NIS final number5th installment6th installment7th installment
NIS 1august 18thSeptember 17thoctober 18th
NIS 2August 19thSeptember 20October 19th
NIS 3August 20thSeptember 21stOctober 20th
NIS 4August 23rdSeptember 22October 21st
NIS 5August 24thSeptember 23thOctober, 22
NIS 6August 25thSeptember 24thOctober 25
NIS 7august 26september 27thOctober 26th
NIS 8August 27September 28thOctober 27th
NIS 9August 30September 29thOctober 28th
NIS 0August, 31September 30thOctober 29th

Who is entitled to Bolsa Família?

O family allowance is available for families with a monthly income of up to R$89 per person and families with a monthly income between R$89.01 and R$178 per person as long as they have pregnant women and/or children and adolescents up to 17 years old. These audiences are respectively of extremely poor and poor people.

See also: New Bolsa Família: tension between powers may hamper program, say ministers

Read too:

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

Access www.pensarcursos.com.br

Graduated in Law at Centro Universitário UniFTC, works as Editor of Notícias Concursos. There are already approximately 4 thousand articles published on the portal.