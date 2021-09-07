Bolsa Família Calendar: Check the dates of the next installments of emergency aid

According to information, in August, emergency aid served 9.59 million Bolsa Família policyholders.

Beneficiaries of the family allowance begin to receive the sixth installment of the emergency aid from the 17th of September. In August alone, around 10 million citizens were awarded the measure.

According to information, in August the emergency aid served 9.59 million policyholders of the family allowance. Of this number, 4.92 million are head mothers; 3.17 million are families with two or more people and; 1.49 million are Brazilians who live alone.

Brazil Aid

The Federal Government intends to replace Bolsa Família by Brazil Aid. The proposal for the new program has already been sent to the National Congress on August 9th. According to information, the new income transfer project will be implemented in November.

Calendar of Bolsa Família in Emergency Aid 2021

NIS final number 1st installment 2nd installment 3rd installment 4th installment NIS 1 April 16th May 18th June 17th July, 19 NIS 2 April 19th May 19th June 18th July 20th NIS 3 April 20th 20 of May June 21th July 21st NIS 4 April 22nd May 21st June 22 July, 22 NIS 5 April 23 May 24th June 23rd July 23 NIS 6 April 26 may 25th June 24th July 26 NIS 7 April 27th May 26th June 25th July 27th NIS 8 April 28th may, 27 June 28th July 28th NIS 9 April 29th May 28th June 29 July 29 NIS 0 April 30th may 31st June 30 July 30th

NIS final number 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment NIS 1 august 18th September 17th october 18th NIS 2 August 19th September 20 October 19th NIS 3 August 20th September 21st October 20th NIS 4 August 23rd September 22 October 21st NIS 5 August 24th September 23th October, 22 NIS 6 August 25th September 24th October 25 NIS 7 august 26 september 27th October 26th NIS 8 August 27 September 28th October 27th NIS 9 August 30 September 29th October 28th NIS 0 August, 31 September 30th October 29th

Who is entitled to Bolsa Família?

O family allowance is available for families with a monthly income of up to R$89 per person and families with a monthly income between R$89.01 and R$178 per person as long as they have pregnant women and/or children and adolescents up to 17 years old. These audiences are respectively of extremely poor and poor people.

