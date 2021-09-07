Bolsonarists pressure PM and invade Esplanada dos Ministrios; see video – Politics

Bolsonarists invaded Esplanada dos Ministrios on Monday night (9/6) (photo: Reproduction)

Dozens of trucks, buses, SUVs and other vehicles with Pocketnarista protesters arrived in Brasilia on Monday night (6/9). They passed through one of the main avenues in the city, the Eixo Sul, where they blew the horn, and went on to the lower platform of the Rodoviria, in the central area of ​​the city. There, they overcame the Federal District Military Police (PMDF) blockade and arrived at the Esplanada dos Ministrios.

A video of the moment when the blockade was broken was recorded by the Pocketnarists themselves. It is possible to see in the images hundreds of people in green and yellow shirts amid the trucks, saying that they had “just invaded” the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Previously, the road, which had been blocked since Sunday (5/9), would be released from midnight this Tuesday (7/9).

Bolsonaro is expected to address supporters in the federal capital on the morning of September 7, before heading to So Paulo, where, in the afternoon, he will participate in another movement with his supporters, on Avenida Paulista.

The video of the occupation of the Esplanada also shows pocket workers saying they are going to invade the Supreme Court (STF) this Tuesday. “Supreme the people,” said one of the protesters. Other slogans were issued by the public.