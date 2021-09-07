Bolsonaro arrives at the ceremony in Rolls Royce directed by Nelson Piquet

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived at the flag-raising ceremony, in front of the Planalto Palace, this Tuesday (7), guided by former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet, in the presidential Rolls Royce. The car still carried some children. The vehicle driven by Piquet is the 1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith maintained by the Ministry of Defence.

The holiday parade was canceled by the Armed Forces, as was last year, due to the pandemic. The event replaces this solemnity.

Supporters awaited the president and greeted him with the traditional cries of “myth”. The audience of a few hundred people applauded a lot of ministers and the president’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

At least ten ministers are on site: Anderson Torres (Justice), Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), Paulo Guedes (Economy), Braga Netto (Defense), Augusto Heleno (GSI), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat), João Roma (Citizenship ), Tereza Cristina (Agriculture), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights). In addition, the deputy, Hamilton Mourão and some parliamentarians are present.

In addition to popular strength, with acts called for by the president himself since the beginning of August, Bolsonaro also wants to use this moment to show that his cabinet is united.