Bolsonaro edits MP that limits content removal on social media | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro issued a Provisional Measure that establishes rules for the use and moderation of social networks and limits the removal of content. The MP changes the Marco Civil da Internet, a law that works as a Constitution for the use of the network in Brazil, and was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” (DOU) this Monday (6).

Provisional measures are issued by the president and have the force of law for up to 120 days. However, they need the approval of the National Congress to become definitive laws.

The provisional measure establishes “rights and guarantees” for users of social networks and defines rules for the moderation of content on social networks. For the text, there needs to be a “just cause” and “motivation” in cases of “cancellation or suspension of features of accounts or profiles maintained by users of social networks”.

Also according to the MP, the user is entitled to “contradictory, full defense and appeal” in cases of content moderation, the social media provider will have to offer an electronic channel dedicated to the application of these rights.

The text also provides for the right to “return the content” published by the user – including texts and images, when required, – and the restoration of the account, profile or original content in case of “undue moderation”.

“The right to return the content made available by the user on the social network and the requirement of just cause and motivation in cases of cancellation or suspension of features of accounts or profiles maintained by users of social networks, as well as in cases of exclusion of content”, informs material released by the General Secretariat of the Presidency on Monday (6).

‘Censorship’ and ‘just cause’

The MP edited by Bolsonaro on Monday also prohibits social media providers “from adopting criteria of moderation or limiting the scope of the dissemination of content that imply political, ideological, scientific, artistic or religious censorship”.

“In observance of freedom of expression, communication and expression of thought, the exclusion, cancellation or suspension, in whole or in part, of the services and features of the account or of the user profile of social networks may only be carried out with just cause and motivation”, states the text.

Among the possibilities of just cause for deletion, cancellation or suspension of account or profile they are:

Accounts created with the purpose of assuming or simulating the identity of third parties in order to deceive the public, “with the exception of the right to use a social name and pseudonymity and the explicit humorous or parodic mood”;

Accounts “mainly managed by any computer program or technology to simulate or replace human activities in the distribution of content to providers;

Accounts that offer products or services that violate patent, trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights.

In the case of exclusion, suspension or blocking of the dissemination of content, the MP considers the disclosure of some topics just cause, including:

Nudity or explicit or implicit representations of sexual acts;

Practice, support, promotion or incitement of crimes against life, pedophilia, terrorism, trafficking or any other criminal offenses subject to unconditional public prosecution;

Supporting, recruiting, promoting or assisting criminal or terrorist organizations or their actions

Practice, support, promotion or incitement to acts of threat or violence, including for reasons of discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, sex, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

Just cause is also considered in the case of “application of the victim, his legal representative or his heirs, in the event of violation of intimacy, privacy, image, honor, protection of your personal data or intellectual property“.

According to the Presidency, the changes are a way to ensure “users’ rights to freedom of expression and broad defense and contradictory in the social media environment.”

The Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) published on its social network that the measure aims at “greater clarity regarding ‘policies, procedures, measures and instruments’ used by social network providers to cancel or suspend content and accounts”.

The publication also says that the intention of the measure is also to combat “the arbitrary and unreasonable removal of accounts, profiles and content by providers”.