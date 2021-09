President Jair Bolsonaro signed a Provisional Measure (MP) that amends the Marco Civil da Internet and prevents the removal of content on social networks| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil.

President Jair Bolsonaro signed this Monday (6) a Provisional Measure (MP) that changes the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet and reinforces the rights and guarantees of users on social networks in order to “combat the arbitrary and unreasonable removal of accounts, profiles and content by providers”. The text will be published today in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União.

The announcement was made on the channels of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic, which associates the MP as a measure to ensure freedom of expression in social media. “The measure now signed by the president aims at greater clarity as to the ‘policies, procedures, measures and instruments’ used by social media providers to cancel or suspend content and accounts”, reinforces the government.

The MP provides that, “in addition to the requirement of just cause and motivation in the event of cancellation, suspension and exclusion of content and features of accounts on social networks”, the user will have the “right to refund the content made available” on the network.

“Just as it has always worked to ensure the right to come and go of Brazilians and the right to work and put food on the family table, the government of Brazil continues to seek ways to guarantee all the fair and moral freedoms of this nation”, concludes Secom .