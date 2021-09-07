Bolsonaro signs MP to limit removal of content on social media

President Jair Bolsonaro issued, on Monday (6/9), a new provisional measure with the objective of combating the removal of content on social networks. The information was released by profile of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic on Twitter.

MP was signed by the president on the eve of the September 7 holiday, which is expected to protest across the country

Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

The changes come on the eve of the September 7 holiday, when pro-government demonstrations with a coup slant are planned in various capitals across the country.

According to Secom, the MP changes the Marco Civil da Internet, “strengthening the rights and guarantees of network users and combating the arbitrary and unreasonable removal of accounts, profiles and content by providers.”

The measure signed by the president seeks greater clarity regarding “policies, procedures, measures and instruments” used by social media providers to cancel or suspend content and accounts, according to the government.

In addition to the requirement of just cause and motivation in case of cancellation, suspension and exclusion of content and features of accounts on social networks, the device also provides for the right to refund the content made available by the user on the network.

old plan

In 2021, Bolsonaro had videos taken off the air for violating platform rules digital. In May, the president already had a draft decree with a view to altering the Marco Civil da Internet along the same lines as the provisional measure now in force.

In the previous format, the draft decree established that internet services, such as social networks, will be prohibited from excluding content based only on their community rules. The exclusion must only be done with a court order.

At the time, experts consulted by Conjure pointed out that the draft was illegal and violated the Marco Civil da Internet. Meanwhile, platforms have consistently excluded politicized content that violates their own guidelines.

An inquiry under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes is also being processed at the Federal Supreme Court, with the aim of investigating the existence of a digital gang that acts against democracy.