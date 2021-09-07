Bragança Paulista reopens the appointment for the second dose of Coronavac

At 12:00 on Monday, 6, the City Hall of Bragança Paulista will reopen on its website the schedule for vaccination against COVID-19 for the second dose group.

Mandatory scheduling must be done on the Bragança City Hall website. For everyone who is going to take the second dose, at the time of vaccination, it is also necessary to carry personal documents with a photo (RG and CPF) and proof of vaccination of the first dose. The City Hall also asks that whoever can, collaborate and take 1kg of food to the vaccination post.

Vaccinated with CoronaVac may be scheduled until 8/18, therefore, an interval of 21 to 28 days, as determined by the manufacturer laboratory.

WHO ELSE CAN BE VACCINATED NOW?

Earlier this Monday morning, 6, there were still times available on the City Hall website for the following group:

• second dose of vaccinated with AstraZeneca until 6/23.

The available times are for the following Vaccination Units: Vila Bianchi Health Unit, São Vicente Health Unit and Planned Health Unit II. The three Poles provided schedules for immunization as early as tomorrow, 7.

