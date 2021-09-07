Brazil has 296 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average of deaths has been falling for 14 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (6) 296 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 583,866 since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 603 – the lowest since December 7th (when 603 deaths were also registered). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -17% and points out a trend of fall . It is the 14th straight day of retreat in this comparison.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (31): 671

Wednesday (1): 643

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

1 state shows an upward trend in deaths: RJ

Acre, Amapá, Ceará and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Roraima did not update the data on Monday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,897,711 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 16,156 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 20,943 diagnoses per day, resulting in a variation of –26% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 583,866

583,866 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 296

296 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 603 per day (variation in 14 days: -17%)

603 per day (variation in 14 days: -17%) Total confirmed cases: 20,897,711

20,897,711 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,156

16,156 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 20,943 (variation in 14 days: -26%)

On the rise (1 state): RJ

RJ In stability (9 states and the Federal District): RS, SC, ES, DF, GO, MS, AP, BA, PB and PI

RS, SC, ES, DF, GO, MS, AP, BA, PB and PI Falling (15 states): PR, MG, SP, MT, AC, AM, PA, RO, TO, AL, CE, MA, PE, RN and SE

PR, MG, SP, MT, AC, AM, PA, RO, TO, AL, CE, MA, PE, RN and SE Not updated (1 state): RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazilians who are fully immunized, that is, who took the two doses or the single dose of vaccines against Covid are 31.57% of the population. There are 67,337,124 people in total, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Monday (6).

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,870,573 people, which corresponds to 63.23% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 13,245 people.

See the situation in the states

ES: +13%

MG: -31%

RJ: +19%

SP: -27%

DF: +4%

GO: -15%

MS: -6%

MT: -35%

AC: -100%

AM: -36%

AP: 0%

PA: -42%

RO: -29%

RR: Not updated this Monday

TO: -30%

AL: -29%

BA: -14%

EC: -57%

MA: -28%

PB: -15%

PE: -21%

PI: -14%

RN: -32%

SE: -43%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

