Brazil registers 296 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is 603 – Health

Brazil registered 296 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Monday, 6. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 603, the lowest level since December 7, 2020, when it was at 588. The indicator has been showing a downward trend in the country for seven consecutive days.

This Wednesday, the number of new infections reported was 16,156. In total, the Brazil has 583,866 deaths and 20,897,711 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.83 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo notified 18 new covid victims in the last 24 hours. Five States did not register deaths from the disease in the period: Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 9,154 new cases and another 182 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 20,899,933 people are infected and 583,810 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.