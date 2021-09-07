Brazil x Argentina: Anvisa talks about an hour of embarrassment to server – 07/09/2021

The Yunes Baptista server went through 1 hour of embarrassment and mockery while trying to book the four Argentine players at Neo Química Arena last Sunday, according to director Alex Machado Campos, responsible for the airports, ports and borders area at Anvisa.

In contact with the column, he stated that employees of Conmebol, CBF and the stadium worked to postpone the server’s action, in order to ensure the start of the match without the Argentines being approached. “I’m not going to protect anyone, everyone was there,” Campos said.

“At no time did he (Yunes) have access to the locker room and we realized that it was to delay Anvisa’s action. It was only when our server noticed the place to arrive on the field that he took the initiative and went to talk to the VAR to communicate with the referee in a more polite way,” stated the director of the agency.

Yunes entered the stadium alone, around 3 pm, an hour before the game, escorted by Federal Police agents. However, from then on he was purposely misguided by the people who approached him with match badges.

“He reported that he felt embarrassed during the entire operation, as it was being delayed. He asked me if it was to continue and I confirmed it,” said Alex.

The most tense moment was when Argentina confirmed the squad with the athletes who were supposed to be deported from the country, even though they were aware of Anvisa’s action at the stadium. “It was a mockery. They had extensive knowledge of the authority’s action,” said the director of the agency.

Before the stadium, he stated that Anvisa has already had difficulties in approaching the Argentines while still at the delegation’s hotel. “We were prevented from carrying out our work at the hotel and from segregating players in Itaquera, in a disrespectful way, with the server there alone in the stadium,” he added.

In the end, Yunes only managed to enter the field with 4 minutes of the ball rolling. Then, supported by the federal police, he approached the referee and managed to book the athletes. Argentina took the field team out, and the game was cancelled. It is not yet known what the outcome will be. The four athletes are now being investigated in an investigation.

Before leaving the country, however, they still refused to sign the notification from Anvisa, with police as a witness, leaving Brazil by default. Both CBF and Conmebol deny having interfered with sanitary protocols. The AFA did not respond to messages in the report.