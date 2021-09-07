Brazilian national team withdraws Marquinhos after FIFA doesn’t give guarantees; understand the case

Defender Marquinhos will not play in the next match of the Brazilian Team, against Peru, this Thursday, for the World Cup qualifiers. The CBF announced this Tuesday that the athlete was recalled. The reason was the lack of guarantees offered by FIFA.

The player was suspended and would serve the penalty in the match against the Argentina, last Sunday, being free to face the Peruvian team. However, as the derby was interrupted with a few minutes of play, the CBF was in doubt whether the defender would be able to act in the next duel or not. The case was referred to the entity that organizes world football for further clarification.

“The technical committee opted for the athlete’s recall for not obtaining guarantees from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for his selection after contact made this Monday (06)”, explained the confederation in an official note.

The athlete no longer participates in training this Tuesday and does not travel to Recife, where the match takes place, at Arena Pernambuco. Marquinhos travels back to France, where he is committed to the PSG next Saturday, at 12:00 (GMT), in front of the Clermont, for the Call 1. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s team game is broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Without Marquinhos, Tite will have defenders Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo, Miranda and Léo Ortiz at his disposal.



