Britto Jr exposes everything he thinks about Marcos Mion and Luciano Huck at Globo

Britto Jr goes on with the ropes on social networks. Outside of television, the journalist used his Twitter profile to comment on news on Globo’s programming, with Luciano Huck on sundays and Marcos Mion in charge of cauldron.

Yesterday (5), the former presenter of Hoje em Dia criticized Angelica’s husband for having “ignored” the topic of the day: Anvisa’s decision to interrupt the Brazil x Argentina game, after problems with Argentine players.

“I’ll sum up: Luciano Huck is very good, but he couldn’t have missed the opportunity to talk about the news of the day, which is the interruption of the game in Brazil. I had to have called Galvão to tell him how the story turned out. These programs are getting colder. Missed the chance”, opined.

Britto Jr then released two prophecies involving the news on Globo. “New prophecy: at the first opportunity, Globo will reverse, putting Mion on Sundays (he’s much more lively) and Huck back on Saturdays“, he assured.

“Second prophecy: @marcosmion will go to BBB and Tiago Leifert will take over Domingão. Zoroaster Britto never makes mistakes. Just a matter of time”, declared the presenter.

The day before, Britto had already given his opinion on Marcos Mion’s debut in command of Caldeirão. Briefly, he stated: “I really enjoyed @marcosmion’s debut. I think he’s going to rock…”.

