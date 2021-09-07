Bruno Pacheco evaluates Tiago Nunes’ first week of work: ‘it’s a different methodology’ – Play

the left back Bruno Pacheco held a press conference this Monday (6) and evaluated the technician’s first week of work James Nunes, highlighting the work methodology and the players’ quest to assimilate the ideas of the new Ceará commander.

Bruno Pacheco Ceara left side “It’s a totally different work methodology. We are trying to understand Tiago Nunes’ work. We had the first week of work with him, a very intense week. It was possible to feel that not only us players, but he is also very focused on work , he’s looking for good results and wanting to make history at the club and seek evolution. The work he’s been doing has had a lot of shooting from all the athletes, so everyone feels important.”

The shirt 6 of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu also commented on the importance of the two weeks without acting in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for increase knowledge about the work of Tiago Nunes. Bruno Pacheco highlighted that, so far, the coach from Rio Grande do Sul charges intensity and likes to play with the ball.

“He is a coach who likes to keep the ball, demands intensity with the ball or without, but we have another week to improve and learn more about Tiago Nunes’ work. These open weeks are important to evolve and continue working. “

With 24 points won in 18 matches, Ceará ended the 1st round with a good performance, in the view of left-back Bruno Pacheco. However, the shirt 6 stressed that the first part of the competition “could have been much better”.

Bruno Pacheco Ceara left side “It wasn’t a bad first round, but it could have been much better. Due to the pieces that are here, due to the cast we have, we are dissatisfied with what we are presenting. We know that we can evolve much more, present much more. games, we took some draws at the end of the game. An 8th place is not bad, but we know we can look for better things in the competition.”