Caboclo says Brazil-Argentina suspension shows misgovernance at CBF

(Photo: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL)
Caboclo said that the interruption of the South American classic, valid for the ninth round of the Eliminations at Neo Qumica Arena for violating sanitary and immigration rules, is “a demonstration of the lack of governance that took hold of the CBF” (Photo: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL)

Removed from the presidency of the CBF this June 6 due to allegations of sexual and moral harassment, Rogrio Caboclo gave your opinion about the suspension of Brazil x Argentina this Sunday due to the non-compliance with health of four Argentine players that made Anvisa agents take the field to paralyze the match. Caboclo attacked CBF’s current gesture by stating that the entity is to blame for the episode.

Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa