Caboclo says Brazil-Argentina suspension shows misgovernance at CBF

Caboclo said that the interruption of the South American classic, valid for the ninth round of the Eliminations at Neo Qumica Arena for violating sanitary and immigration rules, is “a demonstration of the lack of governance that took hold of the CBF” (Photo: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL) Removed from the presidency of the CBF this June 6 due to allegations of sexual and moral harassment, Rogrio Caboclo gave your opinion about the suspension of Brazil x Argentina this Sunday due to the non-compliance with health of four Argentine players that made Anvisa agents take the field to paralyze the match. Caboclo attacked CBF’s current gesture by stating that the entity is to blame for the episode.

Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA There is no description for this image or gallery

Caboclo said that the interruption of the South American classic that is valid for the ninth round of the Eliminations at Neo Qumica Arena for violating sanitary and immigration rules “is a demonstration of the lack of governance that took hold of the CBF” after his “unfair removal”.

The game in So Paulo was interrupted five minutes into the first half after the entry of ANVISA agents on the pitch. They pointed out sanitary infractions and non-compliance with determinations by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) The match was later suspended by Conmebol.

Caboclo declared that the episode could have been avoided if it had been resolved by the CBF before the match, “avoiding shame on the country and harming the delegations, the sponsors and, above all, the fans”.

Attacked by Caboclo, CBF said hours after the interruption of the duel that “it was absolutely surprised with the moment when the action of the National Health Surveillance Agency took place, with the match having already started, as Anvisa could have exercised its activity much more adequately in the various moments and days before the game.”

The acting president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues, also directly criticized the health agency for the suspension of the match. “Anvisa extrapolated in its decisions, it could have avoided everything before”, declared the director, before stating that he was “scared” with the action.

A few hours after the match was suspended, Anvisa published a note clarifying that it met with representatives of the CBF, Conmebol and the Argentine delegation on Saturday, and recommended the quarantine of the four Argentine players who had not complied with the sanitary protocols. However, the athletes went on to the match. According to the statement, Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero should have been quarantined and sent back to their country of origin, as they lied when disembarking in Brazilian territory. Three of them were named among the starters by coach Lionel Scaloni and Buendia was among the substitutes.

The official again said that he was removed “without the right of defense” and that the organization concluded that he did not commit harassment. He also stated that the return to the Brazilian football calendar last season was successful thanks to measures implemented by his administration.

“In my management, we managed to come back with football observing all the preventive procedures against covid-19. Thus, the return of competitions happened without any problems, as it happens in Europe and in other sports as well.”

The director stated that the CBF “I need management” and that “the group that took the entity by storm, setting me up, is only interested in resuming the corruption model that ended after I arrived”.

Caboclo was removed by the Ethics Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation for another 60 days since last Tuesday. This time, the temporary leave of absence for 60 days and would be based on a complaint of psychological harassment made by a director of the entity.

Last week, Caboclo was punished with 15 months of leave for “inappropriate conduct” against an employee of the entity. The opinion of the Ethics Commission still needs to be appreciated by the presidents of the 27 state federations in the General Assembly, who may or may not accept it.