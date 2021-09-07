Caixa and Banco do Brasil release loans for negative people; know how to order and if it’s worth it · Jornal Midiamax

One of the great difficulties of those with a ‘dirty name’ is getting credit in the market. So, we separate details about loan lines for negative at Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil to see which one is more worthwhile.

One of the advantages of public banks is that the interest rates are lower compared to other options on the market. This is important so that you don’t go into new debt in an attempt to clear your name. So, let’s present the two options for you to get a loan and leave SPC or Serasa.

Box

The bank uses the balance of the FGTS (Term of Service Guarantee Fund) as Warranty loan to those with a ‘dirty name’. This made life easier for those who need the money and have no assets such as real estate or a car to offer as collateral.

The FGTS option gives the financial institution the guarantee that this loan will be paid, since, if it is not paid, the amount will be debited from the employee’s Fund account balance in case of dismissal. Caixa may retain 10% of its FGTS balance and 40% of the termination fine.

Caixa is the only bank that allows this possibility, as it manages these funds. It is important to emphasize that the FGTS remains yours, it will only cease to be if you are fired and do not renegotiate the installments with the bank.

Thus, the interest rate depends on each case, as the deadline for payment is up to 48 times.

To take out the loan, you need:

Be employed with a formal contract for at least 1 year;

Have a checking account or receive a salary at Caixa;

The company you work for must have an agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal (you can find out about this by consulting HR).

Another detail is that you will be able to borrow at most half your FGTS balance. In other words, if you have R$ 5 thousand in the FGTS, the loan can be up to 2.5 thousand.

The order can be made through Internet Banking, ATM or with your branch manager. Those who are not Caixa customers can look for a bank unit to open an account or carry out portability.

Bank of Brazil

Although it also offers loans for negative people, the Banco do Brasil does not use the FGTS as a guarantee, as it does not manage this type of fund. Another difference is that, to contract the credit line, it is not necessary to have an account at the institution.

One advantage is the flexibility for payment, since it is possible to pay the loan in up to 96 times (double the term of Caixa), and the 1st installment can be paid after 180 days (6 months).

Interest rates are also very low and fluctuate between 2.5% and 3.5% for those who are negative. However, if portability is carried out for Banco do Brasil, it is possible to obtain even lower percentages.

However, one of the requirements for taking out a loan for negative people is that the company you work for is linked to the bank (it is necessary to check the information with the company’s HR department).

Other rules are:

Evidence of sufficient income to cover the loan installments;

Be over 18 years old;

Have a checking account at any bank recognized by the Central Bank.

To take out the loan, all you have to do is go to a Banco do Brasil branch with your work card, last three paychecks, RG, CPF and proof of residence. In addition, you can take out the loan through site of Banco do Brasil. In this case, you must complete the registration informing your personal data.