Caixa releases new batch of emergency aid withdrawals

Beneficiaries of emergency aid for informal workers and those registered in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) born in April can now withdraw or transfer the fifth installment, deposited in the digital savings account. The release of values ​​follows according to the employee’s month of birth.

According to Caixa, the branches are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 1 pm. “It is not necessary to get up early or arrive before opening hours. All people who seek assistance during opening hours will be attended to,” stated the state bank, in a statement.

This Tuesday (7), however, there will be no service at bank branches, due to the Brazilian Independence Day holiday.

To withdraw the amount, the beneficiary must log into the Caixa Tem application, select the option “withdrawal without card” and “generate withdrawal code”.

Afterwards, the worker must enter the password to view the withdrawal code on the cell phone screen, valid for one hour.

The code must be used for cash withdrawals at branches, lottery units or CAIXA Aqui correspondents.

Even with the withdrawal released, beneficiaries can choose to use the funds credited to the digital savings account to make purchases through the virtual debit card and QR Code and pay slips, water, electricity, telephone bills, among other services.

NEW INSTALLMENTS

The fifth installment of the 2021 emergency aid is part of the expansion of the benefit, initially planned to have four installments. The federal government will still deposit the sixth and seventh installments, until November.

For each installment, Dataprev (technology company) analyzes whether the candidate remains entitled to the benefit. To check the result of this analysis, the worker can access the website https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br.

This year, the rules for receiving the aid were stricter and only those who already received the benefit in December 2020 were considered eligible. Unlike last year, it was not possible to apply for 2021 aid.

Among other rules, to be eligible, you must be unemployed, not receive social security or labor benefits, have a monthly family income of up to R$ 3,300 and family income per person of up to R$ 550.

The benefit amount depends on the family composition. For those who live alone, the government deposits R$ 150 per installment. Mothers who are heads of households receive R$375. For families composed of more than one person, the amount is R$250.