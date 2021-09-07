Caldeirão with Marcos Mion surpasses all editions of Huck in 2021 · TV News

by

Marcos Mion’s debut at Caldeirão made the program surpass the swell of all editions with Luciano Huck in 2021. Under the command of former Record, the attraction registered 15.9 points in Greater São Paulo, while the most watched edition this year with Angelica’s husband had scored 15.7.

According to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Caldeirão also gained a 33.4% share (share between connected TVs) in Greater São Paulo during the program’s airing, from 4:29 pm to 6:37 pm.

The most watched Caldeirão do Huck this year was the farewell of the former presenter last week (28), with 15.7 points and 27.9% share (participation) from 4:09 pm to 6:46 pm.

Huck took charge of Domingão with Huck, replacing Fausto Silva, presenter of the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) for 32 years at Globo.

See below the hearings on Saturday, September 4, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7
Paralympic Games5.0
It’s from Home5.2
SP19.9
Globe Sports11.2
Newspaper Today11.0
The Best of the Little School10.4
Saturday Session: Maleficent11.3
if you play11.6
Huck’s cauldron15.9
in the times of the emperor17.7
SP220.3
grab hold20.6
Flash Child Hope21.3
National Newspaper23.4
Gonna Cola17.3
High hours9.0
Paralympic Games5.8
Supercine: Spring Breakers Dangerous Girls5.1
Owl 1: Elis3.8
Owl 2: Girls Camp3.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3
Religious0.4
Brazil truck driver0.8
Speak Brazil Special3.7
Love school2,3
Special General Balance4.7
Adventure Cinema: Spider-Man3.9
City Alert5,6
Journal of Record6,7
Genesis4.4
Island Record5.1
Chicago PD4.1
Speaks, I hear you1.3
Religious0.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9
Happy Saturday3.1
Henry Danger4.6
Raul Gil Program3,4
Lassie2.7
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin3.6
SBT Brazil4.3
Chiquititas4.8
Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake4.0
Bake Off Brazil5.5
Impressive News2.1
Archer2.1
SBT Weekly Newspaper1.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP