Caldeirão with Marcos Mion surpasses all editions of Huck in 2021 · TV News

Marcos Mion’s debut at Caldeirão made the program surpass the swell of all editions with Luciano Huck in 2021. Under the command of former Record, the attraction registered 15.9 points in Greater São Paulo, while the most watched edition this year with Angelica’s husband had scored 15.7.

According to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Caldeirão also gained a 33.4% share (share between connected TVs) in Greater São Paulo during the program’s airing, from 4:29 pm to 6:37 pm.

The most watched Caldeirão do Huck this year was the farewell of the former presenter last week (28), with 15.7 points and 27.9% share (participation) from 4:09 pm to 6:46 pm.

Huck took charge of Domingão with Huck, replacing Fausto Silva, presenter of the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) for 32 years at Globo.

See below the hearings on Saturday, September 4, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7 Paralympic Games 5.0 It’s from Home 5.2 SP1 9.9 Globe Sports 11.2 Newspaper Today 11.0 The Best of the Little School 10.4 Saturday Session: Maleficent 11.3 if you play 11.6 Huck’s cauldron 15.9 in the times of the emperor 17.7 SP2 20.3 grab hold 20.6 Flash Child Hope 21.3 National Newspaper 23.4 Gonna Cola 17.3 High hours 9.0 Paralympic Games 5.8 Supercine: Spring Breakers Dangerous Girls 5.1 Owl 1: Elis 3.8 Owl 2: Girls Camp 3.5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3 Religious 0.4 Brazil truck driver 0.8 Speak Brazil Special 3.7 Love school 2,3 Special General Balance 4.7 Adventure Cinema: Spider-Man 3.9 City Alert 5,6 Journal of Record 6,7 Genesis 4.4 Island Record 5.1 Chicago PD 4.1 Speaks, I hear you 1.3 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9 Happy Saturday 3.1 Henry Danger 4.6 Raul Gil Program 3,4 Lassie 2.7 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 3.6 SBT Brazil 4.3 Chiquititas 4.8 Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake 4.0 Bake Off Brazil 5.5 Impressive News 2.1 Archer 2.1 SBT Weekly Newspaper 1.9

Source: Broadcasters