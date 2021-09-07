Caldense confirms loan of striker Gabriel Santos, top scorer of all divisions of Brasileirão, for Ceará | soccer

Caldense confirmed this Monday (6) the loan of striker Gabriel Santos, top scorer of all divisions of the Brazilian Championship, for Ceará. The player will be loaned by the Veteran of Poços de Caldas until the end of the 2022 state loan.

According to the club, Ceará will have the option to purchase 60% of the player’s rights and the other 40% will stay with the Minas Gerais team. Thus, Gabriel Santos played his last game for Caldense this Sunday (5) and will not play the knockout of Serie D against Aparecidense.

Gabriel Santos is the current top scorer of all divisions of the Brazilian Championship with 13 goals scored in 14 games for Caldense, with an average of almost one goal scored per game.

Gabriel Santos, from Caldense, is the top scorer of the four divisions of the Brazilian

The player said goodbye to the club in a statement released by the advisory of Caldense.

– I am very grateful to Caldense, for having opened the doors to show my football and for everything I experienced here. I dedicated myself to the maximum for the club and lived very happy moments. I thank all the players, commission, board and other collaborators. I could evolve a lot physically and technically here and contribute with goals. Now I’m going to face a new challenge and I’ll be cheering for the teammates who will go in search of access – said Gabriel.

Top scorers from all divisions of Brasileirão: