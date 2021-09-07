Campo Grande will have the application of the 2nd and 3rd doses in more than 20 locations this Monday; check out · Mediamax Newspaper

Campo Grande follows in the application of the 2nd and 3rd doses of the vaccine against covid this Monday (6), which will be held at more than 20 immunization points, reported Sesau (Municipal Health Department).

According to the calendar, people 70 years old or more who took the second dose until April 1st can already receive the booster dose, as well as people 18 years old or more with a high degree of immunosuppression.

Vaccination with the second dose is being extended to those who took Astrazeneca-Oxford-Fiocruz until July 7th, Comirnaty-Pfizer until July 16th or Coronavac-Sinovac-Butantan until August 16th.

As directed by Sesau, immunosuppressed patients must present a medical report that attests to one of the conditions listed below:

I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.

II – Chemotherapy for cancer.

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT)

in use of immunosuppressive drugs.

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3.

V – Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,

for ≥14 days.

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs.

VII – Patients on hemodialysis.

VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatology,

inflammatory bowel disease, inflammatory bowel disease).

For individuals with a high degree of immunosuppression, the interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen.

Vaccination in Campo Grande

Until Sunday, September 5th, 665,733 people had been vaccinated with the first dose, equivalent to 73.47% of the entire population of Campo Grande. Of these, 395,193 received both doses or a single dose and are fully immunized, which represents a vaccination coverage of 43.63%. According to data from the “Vaccinometer”, so far, 906 people have already received the booster dose (third dose. In all, 1,061,832 doses were applied in Campo Grande, since January 19, the beginning of emergency vaccination against Covid-19.

Where to get vaccinated?

Drive-thru Ayrton Senna – 7:30 am to 5 pm

Select –7:30 am to 5 pm

Health Units –7:30 am to 5 pm

lagoon

USF Batistan

USF Coophavila

USF Oliveira

Secret

UBS Colonel Antonino

USF San Francisco

USF Vila Nasser

imbirussu

USF Silvia Regina

USF Albino Coimbra

UBS Worker’s Home

Flag

USF Arnaldo Estevão de Figueiredo

University UBS

USF Itamaracá

USF Moreninha



Prose

USF Nova Bahia

USF Mata do Jacinto

Anhanduizinho