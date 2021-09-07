Campo Grande will have the application of the 2nd and 3rd doses in more than 20 locations this Monday; check out · Mediamax Newspaper

Campo Grande follows in the application of the 2nd and 3rd doses of the vaccine against covid this Monday (6), which will be held at more than 20 immunization points, reported Sesau (Municipal Health Department).
According to the calendar, people 70 years old or more who took the second dose until April 1st can already receive the booster dose, as well as people 18 years old or more with a high degree of immunosuppression.
Vaccination with the second dose is being extended to those who took Astrazeneca-Oxford-Fiocruz until July 7th, Comirnaty-Pfizer until July 16th or Coronavac-Sinovac-Butantan until August 16th.
As directed by Sesau, immunosuppressed patients must present a medical report that attests to one of the conditions listed below:
I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.
II – Chemotherapy for cancer.
III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT)
in use of immunosuppressive drugs.
IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3.
V – Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,
for ≥14 days.
VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs.
VII – Patients on hemodialysis.
VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatology,
inflammatory bowel disease, inflammatory bowel disease).
For individuals with a high degree of immunosuppression, the interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen.
Vaccination in Campo Grande
Until Sunday, September 5th, 665,733 people had been vaccinated with the first dose, equivalent to 73.47% of the entire population of Campo Grande. Of these, 395,193 received both doses or a single dose and are fully immunized, which represents a vaccination coverage of 43.63%. According to data from the “Vaccinometer”, so far, 906 people have already received the booster dose (third dose. In all, 1,061,832 doses were applied in Campo Grande, since January 19, the beginning of emergency vaccination against Covid-19.
Where to get vaccinated?
Drive-thru Ayrton Senna – 7:30 am to 5 pm
Select –7:30 am to 5 pm
Health Units –7:30 am to 5 pm
lagoon
- USF Batistan
- USF Coophavila
- USF Oliveira
Secret
- UBS Colonel Antonino
- USF San Francisco
- USF Vila Nasser
imbirussu
- USF Silvia Regina
- USF Albino Coimbra
- UBS Worker’s Home
Flag
- USF Arnaldo Estevão de Figueiredo
- University UBS
- USF Itamaracá
- USF Moreninha
Prose
- USF Nova Bahia
- USF Mata do Jacinto
Anhanduizinho
- UBS Jockey Club
- UBS Dona Neta
- CF Iracy Coelho
- USF Los Angeles