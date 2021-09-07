Carille makes only requirement to close with Santos and Rueda is informed

Coach is already on his way to Brazil and arrives this Tuesday (7)

Peixe is looking for a new coach and two names appear as the main favorites to take over at Alvinegro Praiano. Although Rogério Ceni has been investigated in the Santos football department, coach Fábio Carille has also talked to the club and put his request to close a contract on the table.

According to information from journalist Ademir Quintino, the coach’s staff presented to Santos’ soccer executive director, André Mazzuco, the proposal to sign a contract until December 2022. subject should come out in the next few hours.

Fábio Carille, who recently left Al-Ittihad Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, arrives in Brazil this Tuesday (7). According to Globoesporte.com, the trip was already scheduled and the return at that time would not be to sign a contract. It is a coincidence of the coach’s schedule with the moment experienced by Peixe, however, it may be something that stimulates the conversations.

Santos wants to streamline the hiring of a new coach. In the best case scenario for the club’s management, the agreement should be closed by Wednesday (8), so that the then announced coach can start work aiming at the game against Bahia, next Saturday (18), in Vila Belmiro. Peixe is in 13th place in Brasileirão, with 22 points.