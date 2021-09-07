Cash releases FGTS withdrawals for those born from September to December

Workers who work with a formal contract are entitled to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS), a fund made up of a monthly contribution from the company of 8% of the worker’s gross salary.

Withdrawal from the FGTS has some restrictions and to facilitate access to the FGTS for workers, the government has released the withdrawal-birthday option. The birthday withdrawal is an optional modality, in which the worker chooses to receive annually, in the month of his/her birthday, a part of the balance of the Guarantee Fund.

As the birthday withdrawal allows receipt in the month of birthday, only workers born between September and December can receive the amounts this year.

Workers who were born between January and August have already received this year, and whoever is celebrating one of these months and wants to join the modality will only be able to receive it from 2022 onwards.

Birthday loot amounts

The value of the installment of the withdrawal-birthday is automatically deducted from the FGTS accounts and made available for withdrawal in the account indicated by the worker who joined the modality.

The values ​​related to the birthday withdrawal can be made available at any banking institution or even through Caixa Econômica’s physical payment channels, such as lottery outlets, branch counters, ATMs and Caixa Aqui correspondents.

Signing up for the birthday loot is completely online and can be done directly through the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS mobile phones. However, it is necessary to pay attention to two points when joining the modality, which are:

Adherence to the annual withdrawal of part of the FGTS prevents receipt of the Guarantee Fund in case of dismissal without just cause;

Upon joining the withdrawal-birthday and the worker withdrawing from the modality, it will be necessary to wait a period of 25 months before having the right to withdraw from the FGTS again in the event of unfair dismissal.

The amount released annually for those who migrate to the withdrawal-anniversary depends on the added balance of their FGTS accounts. There are seven pay ranges. For workers with a balance above R$500, an additional fixed installment in reais is added, in addition to a percentage of the fund, as shown in the table below.

The seven strips of the serve-birthday: