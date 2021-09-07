Castor oil: what is it for and how to use it on hair – Ser Saúde

Widespread in the aesthetic world for promoting hydration, the Castor oil It is widely used by the cosmetic industry. Rich in ricinoleic acid, the substance can be an ally for hair health, in addition to the skin and nails.

Opaque, dull strands that break easily and unruly can be signs of capillary dehydration, problems that can be solved with the use of the vegetal agent. In addition to the topical benefits, it can also help in situations of punctual constipation and chronic, promoting the user’s well-being.

What is Castor Oil?

The input is a vegetable oil originated from castor seed, a plant native to southern Asia with the scientific name of Ricinus communis L, found widely throughout Brazil. It can be extracted through pressure or even by the process of dehydrating the seeds.

Currently, it is considered a powerful cosmetic product, in addition to being much sought after by the chemical industry. It is exported through several countries, such as Brazil, China, India, among others.

what is it for

Due to your moisturizing properties, castor oil is used mainly to help retain water in hair, skin and nails, explains dermatologist Hercilia Queiroz*. It can also act as wetting agent strands, promoting the strengthening and nutrition of the hair tissue.

Because it has a large amount of ricinoleic acid in its formula, type of omega 9 fatty acid, it is also a raw material widely used in the chemical industry, as in cosmetic compositions, but also as a component of paints, coatings, lubricants and even as a possible biofuel, which is still in study compared to oil.

In the pharmaceutical industry, because it has laxative properties, the substance is used by laboratories to stimulate dysentery in animals in order to study and develop new antidiarrheal drugs.

What’s it made of

Subtitle:

Vegetable oil is extracted from castor bean seeds Photograph:

shutterstock

Castor oil is a vegetable oil derived from the seed of castor bean, also known as castor bean. According to the specialist, about 50% of this part of the plant has balsam formulation in the raw material.

The substance can be extracted in several ways, from manual processes to the use of industrial equipment, which speeds up manufacturing. The oil can be removed from the seeds through dehydration or pressure processes.

How much

On the market, castor oil is offered at different prices, ranging from cheaper versions, which cost around R$9, to organic editions, free of pesticides, which can reach more than R$50. it also influences the values, that is, the greater the amount purchased, the higher the amount to be disbursed.

The dermatologist emphasizes that when purchasing the product, it is essential to verify the origin, which must be reliable, in addition to preferring items 100% pure, as this reduces the chances of the use causing local sensitivity, which can be caused by preservative agents included in the formula.

What are the benefits

Castor is commonly used with a moisturizing and moisturizing agent, mainly for hair, but can also be used together with moisturizers and other oils to retain water in the skin and nails.

However, the expert emphasizes that the scientific evidence on the benefits promoted by the substance is based on few studies, especially when compared to other moisturizing agents, such as coconut oil, which has more work proving that it combats dehydration more efficiently.

Due to the reduced number of robust works on the product extracted from the castor bean seed, Hercilia Queiroz warns that its use must be done with care and with the indication of a specialist.

Regarding use for oral consumption, nutritionist Jamile Tahim** clarifies that castor oil is related to bowel regulation for situations of punctual and chronic constipation, as it has anti-inflammatory action and laxative properties.

How to use castor oil on hair

Subtitle:

Product can be used on pure hair or combined with other substances Photograph:

Shutterstock

Science considers that the strand of hair is a dead tissue, as it is incapable of regenerating the cells present in it, and due to this characteristic, they require more specific care. Dehydration and damage caused by chemical processes are factors that can contribute to yarn damage.

Castor oil can be an ally forto combat water loss from the yarn, and thus assist in maintaining the hydration of the locks. According to the dermatologist, the use leaves hair soft and heavy.

However, she explains that it is not capable of altering the capillary structure, and that this sensation of thicker hair, much sought after in offices, is the result of water retention and the product’s characteristic viscosity.

There are several ways to use castor oil on hair, but Hercilia Queiroz indicates a few:

Pure: apply about a tablespoon of the product — amount may vary depending on length — on the wires, it is not necessary that they are clean. It is important that it is used, preferably, in length, avoiding the root and scalp. Minimum length of stay is 30 minutes.

Along with other items: you can also use the oil by mixing it with other products such as coconut oil or aloe. The dermatologist recommends using 10 drops of the substance with other items and applying to the hair, avoiding the scalp region. The technique must also act for at least 10 minutes.

How long to leave castor oil on hair

The minimum time for the oil to remain on the wires is 30 minutes. According to the expert, there is no maximum time for using the product. Tolerance will depend on the user.

How to do night wetting

Subtitle:

Castor is commonly used as a moisturizing and moisturizing agent. Photograph:

Shutterstock

Dry, opaque, brittle and porous strands can benefit from deeper nutrition with castor. As it works by restoring the water-retaining barrier, it ends up restoring moisture and leaving hair soft and with thicker look.

To perform a nighttime moistening with oil, just use it pure or added to another agent, such as coconut oil. As there is no maximum usage time, the individual can use it on the locks, avoiding the root, before bedtime and remove with a normal wash the next day.

Hercilia Queiroz emphasizes that deeply damaged hair with chemical processes, such as coloring and straightening, they must be taken care of with a specific schedule and with the help of a professional.

to grow hair

There aren’t many scientific studies that indicate that the oil extracted from the castor bean seed helps growth, according to the dermatologist. In fact, his main property is to contribute to the Capillary hydration.

for hair loss

Hair loss is a natural process in the body, due to constant cell renewal. Scientists estimate that a healthy human being loses about 100 hairs a day. However, it is possible that this number is higher when there is some emotional imbalance, such as stress, some pathology or an external agent.

There are products that treat this condition and restore health to the hair, but oil does not have this power, according to the specialist.

How to soften mascara

It is possible to use castor oil as an emollient for eyelash masks and other makeup, however, the dermatologist emphasizes that it is important to be careful so that the substance does not damage the formula developed by the manufacturer, or even change the validity of product.

If damage caused by the addition of castor to the cosmetic is not noticed, it can help hydrate those areas where the makeup will be applied, promoting the hydration of the area.

How to eliminate white streaks

White streaks are slits with healing failure which can be caused by a variety of factors, from genetic predisposition to dryness, distension—caused by rapid skin growth in that location—and weight variation.

These flaws in the structure of the skin can be corrected through different therapeutic options. With the use of moisturizers, which have actives that will help with collagen stimuli on the skin, even the combination of procedures that may cause damage, not only superficial, but also deep in the skin, promoting a stimulus for the production of collagen in the area.

Subtitle:

White streaks are clefts with failure to heal that can be caused by several factors Photograph:

Shutterstock

Castor oil can help in the treatment of white stretch marks, acting on hydration and maintenance of the skin barrier, providing softness in the area used.

To use the product on the skin, you can mix two tablespoons of the substance with four or five tablespoons of body moisturizer. The ideal is to use the combination soon after showering, preferably at night, before going to sleep.

Is it good for your nails?

Yes, the product extracted from the castor bean seed can be an ally for the nail moisturizing and cuticles. The specialist recommends that approximately one drop be applied to each nail, and then the area is massaged. However, this amount can vary depending on the concentration of the substance.

The oil generates a cosmetic effect of greater shine, smoothness, and sometimes even acts to strengthen nails that are more fragile due to lack of hydration.

Laxative

Castor oil is a source of fatty acids, linoleic acid, vitamin E and minerals that guarantee anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant action and antimicrobial activity. The oil is commonly used topically or for oral consumption, depending on the desired property.

For ingestion, castor oil is related to intestinal regulation for situations of punctual and chronic constipation due to its anti-inflammatory action and laxative property. Thus, it can be one of the strategies to stimulate regular bowel habits, associated with a varied consumption of dietary fiber, combating sedentary lifestyles, rebalancing the intestinal microbiota and adequate hydration.

For laxative action, Jamile Tahim indicates that a shallow soup spoon can be inserted associated with salads, fruit and vitamin laxative fruits such as papaya, kiwi and plum, for example.

Side effects

The oil is not considered an allergen or photosensitizing agent, in addition to not harming the health of hair, nails and skin. However, Hercilia Queiroz emphasizes that a professional’s guidance should be sought before starting to use the product.

Doing a test, when applying the substance to small areas of the body, in order to identify adverse reactions, such as allergy in the area tested, is recommended.

*Dr. Hercilia Maria Carvalho Queiroz is a dermatologist, with CRM 12,114 and RQE 6543 registration. Graduated in medicine from the State University of Ceará (Uece), she has a postgraduate degree in Dermatology and residency at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, of the Federal University of Ceará ( UFC). Master’s student in Medical Sciences at the University of Fortaleza (UNIFOR), she received the title of specialist in Dermatology by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), in addition to being a full member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and the Brazilian Society of Dermatological Surgery.

** Jamile Tahim is a nutritionist, graduated in Nutrition from the University of Fortaleza (Unifor), Master’s student in Health Nutrition from the State University of Ceará (Uece), specialist in Clinical Nutrition and Applied Phytotherapy, as well as a specialist in Nutrition in Nephrology.