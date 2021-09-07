‘Cavani’, Manga, Apodi: meet the team of Gois, Cruzeiro’s opponent

Gois has a good campaign in the second division of 2021 (Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/Gois Esporte Clube)

Unbeaten for seven games, the goals wants the victory over the cruise to regain the vice-leadership of the series B. The teams face off this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round. The Esmeraldian club occupies fourth place, with 38 points – two less than the second, CRB, and four of the first, Coritiba.

The Gois cast led by the coach Marcelo Cabo, 54, who ran Vasco from February to July and was fired after failing to lead the team to the second division G4. In the first 12 rounds, the cross-maltino had five wins, three draws and four defeats, being in eighth place, with 18 points.

Soon after Vasco’s departure, Cabo was invited by the Gois board of directors, who dismissed coach Pintado even with the team in the G4. The reason for the change was the negative assessment regarding collective performance and excessively defensive posture against rivals of inferior technical quality.

Champion of the 2016 Series B by Atltico-GO, Marcelo Cabo tries to repeat what Gois did in 2021 (Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/Gois Esporte Clube) In Gois, Marcelo Cabo has a 62.5% advantage in eight games – four wins, three draws and one setback. Defeated by Ponte Preta in the coach’s debut (2-1), the Cerrado team played seven games without losing: Operrio (1 to 0), Coritiba (1 to 1), Remo (1 to 1), Guarani (2 to 1 ), Brusque (1 to 0), Sampaio Corra (2 to 2) and Confiana (2 to 1).

The best known athlete of the group is probably Apodi, which acts both on the right side and on the ends. Having played for Cruzeiro in 2008 (17 games and 1 goal), the 34-year-old veteran became famous in Brazilian football for being a player of great endurance and speed.

“Andarilho” of the ball, Apodi wore the jerseys of Vitria, Santos, So Caetano, Bahia, Guarani, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA and Ponte Preta, in addition to foreigners Tokyo Verdy (Japan), Quertaro (Mxico), Delfines (Mxico), Krasnodar (Russia) and Ohod Club (Saudi Arabia).

Elvis, 31, point guard with quality in pitches, passes and set pieces. In Series B, he has already collaborated with five assists in 19 games. In 2020, he was at Cuiab and was voted the best of his position in the second division by journalists from the SportTV. From 2013 to 2014, the midfielder worked for two clubs in Minas Gerais: Amrica and Tombense. Looking similar to Cavani, Nicolas scored five goals in 12 games for Goalis in Serie B (Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/Gois Esporte Clube) Another key piece, 31, point guard with quality in pitches, passes and set pieces. In Series B, he has already collaborated with five assists in 19 games. In 2020, he was at Cuiab and was voted the best of his position in the second division by journalists from the. From 2013 to 2014, the midfielder worked for two clubs in Minas Gerais: Amrica and Tombense.

In attack, the experienced Nicolas, 31, was highlighted by the similar appearance of star Edinson Cavani, of Manchester United and the Uruguayan team. Although he does not have the brand of the top scorer of Paris Saint-Germain, France – 200 goals in 301 games -, the number 9 of Gois is living a good moment, with four goals in the last five duels in Series B. The comparison to Cavani o he has followed since Paysandu’s days, for which he scored 37 goals in 103 games.

One of Nicolas’ partners in the attack Alef Manga, who beat Gabriel, from Flamengo, and finished the 2021 Campeonato Carioca as top scorer, with nine goals in 13 matches for Volta Redonda. Signed by Gois in May, the 1.90m center forward has collaborated so far with six goals and three assists in 19 games in Serie B.