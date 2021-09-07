‘Cavani’, Manga, Apodi: meet the team of Gois, Cruzeiro’s opponent

Unbeaten for seven games, the goals wants the victory over the cruise to regain the vice-leadership of the series B. The teams face off this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round. The Esmeraldian club occupies fourth place, with 38 points – two less than the second, CRB, and four of the first, Coritiba.
Soon after Vasco’s departure, Cabo was invited by the Gois board of directors, who dismissed coach Pintado even with the team in the G4. The reason for the change was the negative assessment regarding collective performance and excessively defensive posture against rivals of inferior technical quality.
The best known athlete of the group is probably Apodi, which acts both on the right side and on the ends. Having played for Cruzeiro in 2008 (17 games and 1 goal), the 34-year-old veteran became famous in Brazilian football for being a player of great endurance and speed.
“Andarilho” of the ball, Apodi wore the jerseys of Vitria, Santos, So Caetano, Bahia, Guarani, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA and Ponte Preta, in addition to foreigners Tokyo Verdy (Japan), Quertaro (Mxico), Delfines (Mxico), Krasnodar (Russia) and Ohod Club (Saudi Arabia).
In attack, the experienced Nicolas, 31, was highlighted by the similar appearance of star Edinson Cavani, of Manchester United and the Uruguayan team. Although he does not have the brand of the top scorer of Paris Saint-Germain, France – 200 goals in 301 games -, the number 9 of Gois is living a good moment, with four goals in the last five duels in Series B. The comparison to Cavani o he has followed since Paysandu’s days, for which he scored 37 goals in 103 games.
One of Nicolas’ partners in the attack Alef Manga, who beat Gabriel, from Flamengo, and finished the 2021 Campeonato Carioca as top scorer, with nine goals in 13 matches for Volta Redonda. Signed by Gois in May, the 1.90m center forward has collaborated so far with six goals and three assists in 19 games in Serie B.
One of Gois’ trump cards is the performance as home team in Serie B. At Serrinha’s stadium, the team won 21 of the 30 points (70%) – won six games, drew three and lost one. Despite the strength of the rival, Cruzeiro enter the field with the obligation of a good result if they want to continue in the fight for access to Serie A. The heavenly team is at the bottom of the ranking, in 15th place, with 25 points.
