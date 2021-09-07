CBF confirms meeting with Anvisa and AFA and says Argentines were warned of irregularity | qualifiers – south america

In the new text, CBF confirms that it sent a representative to a meeting between Anvisa and AFA and says that the Argentine delegation was informed of the need to quarantine the athletes, as disclosed by the Brazilian agency.

– At this meeting, the representatives of the Argentine National Team were informed that there was an irregularity in the entry of players, that they should be quarantined and received guidance from the authorities to request, with the competent bodies, special authorization for the players to have their situation regularized. It was a technical discussion between Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and the Argentine Association – says the statement from the CBF.

In an interview after the suspension of the match, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said players were not notified of the need for quarantine. However, according to notes released by Anvisa and, now, by CBF, the AFA, through Conmebol, made a request for special authorization to release the athletes, that was denied.

– On Sunday, 5, this request had an official negative response, by the Ministry of Health to CONMEBOL, and the Argentine National Team was notified, directly at NeoQuímica Arena, with enough time to adopt the necessary procedures – says the statement from the CBF.

In the text, the CBF reiterated that, as the organizer of the match, it informed everyone involved in the game “about the health laws in force in the country in an official letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later sent back on August 11th and September 2nd”.

After the suspension of the match, the Argentine delegation returned to Buenos Aires on Sunday night. The four players were released on Monday and will return to their clubs: goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and attacking midfielder Buendia to Aston Villa, and defender Romero and midfielder Lo Celso, to Tottenham.

This Thursday, Brazil receives Peru at the Arena Pernambuco, at 9:30 pm, and Argentina takes Bolivia at the Monumental de Núñez, at 8:30 pm.

Regarding the meeting that took place on the afternoon of Saturday, September 4, at the Hotel Marriot, where the Argentine team’s delegation was staying, the CBF clarifies:

The CBF sent representation to that meeting as a listener, at the request of the Health Surveillance of the State of São Paulo, where representatives of the aforementioned agency, the Ministry of Health, Anvisa, Conmebol and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) were present. . CBF was represented by Dr. Roberto Nishimura, Operational Coordinator of the Special Medical Committee, and there was no interference on his part in relation to administrative or sanitary aspects. This meeting ended around 18:00. As it understands that this is not a matter of its attribution, at no time was there any manifestation by the CBF representative to the authorities regarding the health issue of the four Argentine athletes, either in the sense of releasing or vetoing their participation in the game. At this meeting, representatives of the Argentine National Team were informed that there was an irregularity in the entry of players, that they should be quarantined and received guidance from the authorities to request, from the competent bodies, special authorization for players to have their situation regularized. It was a technical discussion between Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and the Argentine Association. After the meeting, when the athletes’ presence was requested, the Health Surveillance agents were informed that the players had left for training, not complying with the instructions given during the meeting. The agency reported the non-compliance to the National Health Surveillance Agency and the Ministry of Health, responsible for analyzing the request for exceptionality forwarded by CONMEBOL on behalf of the AFA. All these steps are described in detail by Anvisa in an official note published on Sunday, 5, and updated this Monday, 6, as complete at the end of this. On Sunday, 5, this request had an official negative response from the Ministry of Health to CONMEBOL, and the Argentine National Team was notified, directly at NeoQuímica Arena, with enough time to adopt the necessary procedures. As for the information that circulated about the presence of CBF’s Director of Competitions, Manoel Flores, at the Argentine delegation’s hotel, CBF informs that he was in fact at the hotel on Saturday, around 3:00 pm, solely to talk about operational details of the game with the atachê (member of the team organizing the match) who accompanied the Argentine national team, remaining in place for about 15 minutes and not having dealt with any matter relating to the Argentine players. Visiting the visiting delegation’s hotel is a regular routine in every gaming operation.

The CBF further clarifies that it strictly fulfilled its institutional role as the game’s host entity, informing everyone involved in the game about the health laws in force in the country in a letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later resubmitted on 11 August and 2 September.

CBF reiterates that it defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety, both in the national territory and in countries where the Brazilian team acts as a visitor.