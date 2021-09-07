CBF defends against suspension of Brazil x Argentina and details meetings between Anvisa and Argentines before the game

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released an official statement (read full below) on Monday afternoon to detail the meetings that Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had with the players of Argentina before the game against the Brazil, last Sunday, by World Cup 2022 qualifiers, what is it suspended after agents of the agency invaded the pitch of Neo Química Arena at 4 of the 1st period.

In the statement, the Confederation mentioned, in chronological order, how the meetings between the representatives of Anvisa and the leaders of the Albiceleste about the situation of the four Argentine players who would have been quarantined after entering Brazilian territory.

In addition, the CBF stressed that it “has done its part” as “the game’s host entity”, informing everyone involved in the match about the health laws in force in Brazil in an official letter sent on July 5th and later sent back on August 11th and September 2nd.

“The CBF further emphasizes that at no time, through the interim president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, or its directors, interfered in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country. The role of the CBF has always been in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily complied with and the game could be played,” he said.

The Brazil v Argentina case will now go to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, but there is still no deadline to know when the decision will be taken.

The entity that governs world football it informed this Monday that it has already received the match summary and the match delegate’s report, which will be used to make the decision.

Regarding the meeting that took place on the afternoon of Saturday, September 4, at the Hotel Marriot, where the Argentine team’s delegation was staying, the CBF clarifies:

1 – CBF sent representation to said meeting as a listener, at the request of the Health Surveillance of the State of São Paulo, where representatives of the aforementioned agency, the Ministry of Health, Anvisa, Conmebol and the Argentine Football Association were gathered ( AFA).

2 – CBF was represented by Dr. Roberto Nishimura, Operational Coordinator of the Special Medical Committee, and there was no interference on his part in relation to administrative or sanitary aspects. This meeting ended around 18:00.

3 – As it understands that this is not a matter of its attribution, at no time was there any manifestation by the CBF representative to the authorities regarding the health issue of the four Argentine athletes, either in the sense of releasing or vetoing their participation in the game.

4 – At this meeting, the representatives of the Argentine National Team were informed that there was an irregularity in the entry of players, that they should be quarantined and received guidance from the authorities to request, with the competent bodies, special authorization for the players to have their situation regularized. It was a technical discussion between Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and the Argentine Association.

5 – After the meeting, when the athletes’ presence was requested, the Health Surveillance agents were informed that the players had left for training, not complying with the instructions given during the meeting. The agency reported the non-compliance to the National Health Surveillance Agency and the Ministry of Health, responsible for analyzing the request for exceptionality forwarded by CONMEBOL on behalf of the AFA.

6 – All these steps are described in detail by Anvisa in an official note published on Sunday, 5, and updated this Monday, 6, as complete at the end of this.

7 – On Sunday, 5th, this request had an official negative response from the Ministry of Health to CONMEBOL, and the Argentine National Team was notified, directly at NeoQuímica Arena, with enough time to adopt the necessary procedures.

8 – As for the information that circulated about the presence of CBF’s Director of Competitions, Manoel Flores, at the Argentine delegation’s hotel, CBF informs that he was in fact at the hotel on Saturday, around 3:00 pm, solely to talk about operational details of the game with the ataché (member of the team organizing the match) who accompanied the Argentine national team, remaining in place for about 15 minutes and not having dealt with any matter related to the Argentine players. Visiting the visiting delegation’s hotel is a regular routine in every gaming operation.

The CBF further clarifies that it strictly fulfilled its institutional role as the game’s host entity, informing everyone involved in the game about the health laws in force in the country in a letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later resubmitted on 11 August and 2 September.

CBF reiterates that it defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety, both in the national territory and in countries where the Brazilian team acts as a visitor.





The CBF also emphasizes that at no time, through the interim President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, or its directors, interfered in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country. The role of the CBF was always in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily fulfilled and the game played.