CBF says it warned three times about the requirement to ‘English’ from Argentina – 06/09/2021

The CBF published another official note today (6) regarding the imbroglio that culminated in the suspension of the game between Brazil and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers. In addition to explaining its participation in the meeting with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the organization says it has warned at least three times about the requirements of Brazilian legislation to Argentine players who would come from England for the match.

CBF says that “it strictly complied with its institutional role as the game’s host entity, informing everyone involved in the game about the health laws in force in the country in a letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later resubmitted August 11 and September 2”. In other words, this includes Conmebol as well.

The CBF report also shows that the Argentines broke the guidance given by Anvisa at the Saturday meeting while the meeting was taking place in São Paulo.

The determination of the national health agency was to quarantine the four players who play in English football, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia. They would later be removed from the country.

Anvisa’s report reveals that there was wrong information in the documents presented by the Argentines on arrival in Brazil, on Friday. They did not report that they came from England for less than 14 days. Interministerial ordinance 655, of June 23, establishes that those arriving from the United Kingdom must comply with 14 days of quarantine – the document provides for exceptional circumstances, which could have been triggered by the AFA in advance.

“After the meeting, when the athletes’ presence was requested, the Health Surveillance agents were informed that the players had left for training, not complying with the instructions given during the meeting. of Health, responsible for analyzing the request for exceptionality forwarded by CONMEBOL on behalf of the AFA”, described the CBF in the note.

The Brazilian organization also stated that the acting president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, did not “interfere in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country”. “The role of the CBF was always in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily fulfilled and the game played,” explained the entity.

Regarding the meeting that took place on the afternoon of Saturday, September 4, at the Hotel Marriot, where the Argentine team’s delegation was staying, the CBF clarifies:

1 – CBF sent representation to said meeting as a listener, at the request of the Health Surveillance of the State of São Paulo, where representatives of the aforementioned agency, the Ministry of Health, Anvisa, Conmebol and the Argentine Football Association were gathered ( AFA).

2 – CBF was represented by Dr. Roberto Nishimura, Operational Coordinator of the Special Medical Committee, and there was no interference on his part in relation to administrative or sanitary aspects. This meeting ended around 18:00.

3 – As it understands that this is not a matter of its attribution, at no time was there any manifestation by the CBF representative to the authorities regarding the health issue of the four Argentine athletes, either in the sense of releasing or vetoing their participation in the game.

4 – At this meeting, the representatives of the Argentine National Team were informed that there was an irregularity in the entry of players, that they should be quarantined and received guidance from the authorities to request, with the competent bodies, special authorization for the players to have their situation regularized. It was a technical discussion between Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and the Argentine Association.

5 – After the meeting, when the athletes’ presence was requested, the Health Surveillance agents were informed that the players had left for training, not complying with the instructions given during the meeting. The agency reported the non-compliance to the National Health Surveillance Agency and the Ministry of Health, responsible for analyzing the request for exceptionality forwarded by CONMEBOL on behalf of the AFA.

6 – All these steps are described in detail by Anvisa in an official note published on Sunday, 5, and updated this Monday, 6, as complete at the end of this.

7 – On Sunday, 5, this request had an official negative response from the Ministry of Health to CONMEBOL, and the Argentine National Team was notified, directly at NeoQuímica Arena, with sufficient time to adopt the necessary procedures.

8 – As for the information that circulated about the presence of CBF’s Director of Competitions, Manoel Flores, at the Argentine delegation’s hotel, CBF informs that he was in fact at the hotel on Saturday, around 3:00 pm, solely to talk about operational details of the game with the ataché (member of the team organizing the match) who accompanied the Argentine national team, remaining in place for about 15 minutes and not having dealt with any matter related to the Argentine players. Visiting the visiting delegation’s hotel is a regular routine in every gaming operation.

The CBF further clarifies that it strictly fulfilled its institutional role as the game’s host entity, informing everyone involved in the game about the health laws in force in the country in a letter sent, through the General Secretariat of the entity, on July 5th, and later resubmitted on 11 August and 2 September.

CBF reiterates that it defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety, both in the national territory and in countries where the Brazilian team acts as a visitor.

The CBF also emphasizes that at no time, through the interim President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, or its directors, interfered in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country. The role of the CBF was always in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily fulfilled and the game played.