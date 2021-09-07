Cell phones will no longer have the WhatsApp app from November

Cell phones without the hottest app in Brazil will leave a lot of people having a nervous breakdown. Calm! It’s not all cell phones. You who have phones with Android 4.0.4 operating system or earlier will not have access to WatsApp. But, you are not alone in this story! Those who have iPhones with iOS 9 system or lower, will also be without the app.

Millions of users of these devices around the world will no longer be able, as of November, to send messages and make video calls through the app.

Check out the models that will be without access to WatsApp:

Samsung: Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

LG: Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

Sony: Xperia

Huawei: Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

Apple: iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

For many Brazilians, being without WhatsApp is the end of the world. Running out of the app in some cases can make a person depressed. It was recently disclosed that 120 million Brazilians have the application installed on their cell phones.

There are those who use the app for work, but most are for pure leisure. They are text messages, audios, voice calls. Many Brazilians admit to being connected to the application beyond what they should and confess that this ends up disrupting their daily lives.

Several news launched by WathsApp

WhatsApp has made some changes that will improve the experience of many users in the app.

You will be able to access an account on up to four different devices. And all this without giving up end-to-end encryption.

The user will be able to exchange messages through the notebook without having the smartphone around, for example. Also new, the message history will be synchronized between all connected devices. The feature is still in the testing phase.

Last month, the app team made official a feature that allows you to upload photos and videos with a kind of “time to be available”. In other words, the function offers “an additional layer of privacy and control” to the media.

Payment of slips

You will be able to open a WhatsApp conversation window with Banco do Brasil, sending a message or audio, and informing “I need to make a payment”. Then choose the option “payment you want to make”. Informing the barcode, a photo of the account or attaching the PDF of the bill or agreement.