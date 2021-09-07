change in the new cell phone worth it?

To please the most nostalgic fans, Samsung launched in 2020 the Galaxy Z Flip, a cell phone with a hinge that opens and closes and a folding screen. The technology, which was synonymous with ostentation in the 2000s, came expensive to smartphones: R$ 8,999 in Brazil and US$ 1,379 abroad.

A year and a half later, the South Korean company launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which, despite its name, is the second generation of the device. Still without an official price in the country, it is available on the market from US$999.

To understand what has changed between models, Tilt compared the technical files of each one of them and shows you the following result:

Galaxy Z Flip: 167.3mm x 73.6mm x 7.2mm (open), 87.4mm x 73.6mm x 17.3mm (closed) and 183 grams

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 166mm x 72.2mm x 6.9mm (open), 86.4mm x 72.2mm x 17.1mm (closed) and 183 grams

The Galaxy Z Flip’s big attraction is its folding design. The body of the device is made of aluminum and it has a screen with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. On the back, there is a module that houses the two camera lenses and a rear mini-screen. Available in Black, Purple, Gold and Thom Browne Commemorative Edition.

With the same premise as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows that Samsung has listened to consumers. Starting with the glass screen on the outside, which practically doubled in size. Much more comfortable to see the date, time, battery status and take selfies.

The screens now feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is twice as resistant to scratches as the previous one. The model also gained IPX8 certification, which means it can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. It can be found in black, green, lavender, cream, white, pink and gray.

Verdict: Because it’s water resistant and has made major design improvements, we chose the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip:

Internal: 6.7 inches (17 cm), AMOLED Dynamic, Full HD+ resolution (2,636 x 1,080 pixels) and 60 Hz

External: 1.1 inch (2.79 cm), Super AMOLED, resolution 300 x 112 pixels

Galaxy Z Flip 3:

Internal: 6.7 inches (17 cm), 2X Dynamic AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution (2,640 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz

External: 1.9 inch (4.82 cm), Super AMOLED, resolution 512 x 260 pixels

As said before, the external screen practically doubled in size from the Z Flip to the Z Flip 3. The main screen, on the other hand, remained the same size, but gained improvements in technology. According to Samsung, AMOLED Dynamic 2X is designed to cause less discomfort during use, in addition to having better colors, brightness and support for HDR.

The company also doubled the main screen refresh rate, going from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. This value makes the animations smoother to look at and is much sought after by those who like to play games on smartphones, as the touch response is also more fast.

Verdict: Point for the Z Flip 3, due to the technological improvements on both screens.

Galaxy Z Flip: 3300 mAh

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 3300 mAh

Without changes in battery capacity, 3300 mAh can be considered few as there are top of the line cell phones with up to 5,000 mAh.

Also, the Z Flip 3 did poorly in the battery tests due to the high screen refresh rate. According to Tom’s Guide, the new Samsung model was about 6 hours away from the socket. In comparison, the predecessor stayed on for 8 hours and 16 minutes.

Verdict: The longer away from the outlet, the better. That’s why we opted for the original Z Flip.

back

Galaxy Z Flip: dual camera (12 MP main and wide angle)

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Dual Camera (12MP Main and Wide Angle)

Samsung did not touch the line’s cameras. Still the same lenses, the same size, that record videos in 4K and take pictures with the same resolution. Even more technical features such as lens aperture, angle of view and sensor are the same. As there are no changes in its construction, the result is very similar.

YouTuber David Cogen, from “The Unlockr” channel, compared some photos of Z Flip and Z Flip 3 and the difference between them is in the saturation of some colors. While in the main lens the Z Flip 3 had better color balance, the wide-angle camera ended up overloading the shadow areas.

Verdict: The difference is minimal and can be corrected in the camera’s software options, but the original Z Flip captures details in shadow areas better.

Front

Galaxy Z Flip: 10 MP Front

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 10 MP Front

Selfie cameras are technically the same as well. However, while the front lens shots were a little blurry and slightly blurred on the Z Flip in Tilt’s test, this issue appears to have been fixed in the second generation. In addition, portrait mode also blurred the background better.

Verdict: Samsung seems to have improved selfies, so we opted for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip: Snapdragon 855+ (2.95GHz, octa-core), 8GB RAM memory and 256GB storage

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Snapdragon 888 (2.84GHz, octa-core), 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage

Samsung has invested in a more powerful chipset for the new generation. Snapdragon 888 is better in processing, graphics, memory and consumes less battery. In benchmark tests, which measure the efficiency of the cell phone, the Z Flip 3 wins, according to data from the “Unite 4 Buy” website.

In the Antutu app, the Z Flip scored an average of 468,000 points. The newest model reached a score of 717,000. In the multi-core test (when all eight cores are stressed at the same time) of the Geekbench 5, the 2020 model scored 2,675 points against 3,837 for the 2021 phone.

In the single-core test (when only one of the processor’s eight cores is subjected to heavy tasks), there were 755 points for the Z Flip against 1,121 for the Z Flip 3.

Verdict: Because it performed better in tests, we chose the Z Flip 3.

Launched in early 2020, the original Z Flip did not support a 5G connection (an updated model was released in August of the same year, but not in Brazil). The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has access to the high-speed internet network — which is still being tested in the country.

Following the market trend, the box lost items such as plug adapter and headphones. Now, Samsung only delivers a USB-C type charger. It’s worth keeping an eye on pre-sales promotions, since in the United States some accessories were given away as gifts.

Verdict: Thinking about a cell phone to be used in the coming years, we opted for the Z Flip 3 for its 5G connectivity.

Galaxy Z Flip: R$ 8,999 or US$ 1,379 (launch)

Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 (release)

With no official price in Brazil, it is difficult to measure which cell phone has the best cost-benefit ratio. But based on US market values, it’s clear that the Z Flip 3 has a big advantage. It’s almost $400 less.

Samsung’s new folding model has improvements in design, processor and screen. Of negative, only the battery that lasted less in tests than its predecessor. It remains to wait to know the value that Samsung will sell the device in the country.