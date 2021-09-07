.: City Hall and Unimed are partners in suicide prevention actions in Setembro Amarelo

Author: Press office/Unimed Piracicaba (with information from the Health Department)

With the support of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPs) of the Municipal Health Department, Unimed Piracicaba promotes, from 08 to 27/09, on the Institution’s official Instagram channel, the 4th Forum Amarelo Setembro – Novo Tempo, with a series of lives about behavior and quality of life. The meetings have the participation of health professionals who work in the SUS (Unified Health System), in the Cooperative, in addition to partners.

To open the virtual season conducted by journalist Mara Ferraz, on Wednesday (08/09), the president of Unimed Piracicaba, Carlos Joussef, gives a welcome, followed by a chat with psychiatrist Ana Paula Bechara and the psychologists Marília Gabriela Motta and José Ravanelli Neto (CAPS II Bela Vista), who reflect on protective factors against suicide.

Monday, September 13, it’s time to discuss gender diversity in the school context, with psychologists Cláudia Marques Simões (Cedic and Ambulatório Trans) and Erica Berto. On the 20/09, resilience is highlighted in the conversation with the psychologists Ana Paula Conti Câmara (CAPS II Bela Vista) and Luciana Lima, and on the 27/09, closing of the event, the healthy use of virtual channels is highlighted in the circle armed with the psychologists Cristiane Florentino Alves Lima (CAPS Infantil) and Liliana Scatena.

For the Secretary of Health, Filemon Silvano, actions like this collaborate to save lives. “The problems generated during the pandemic made more people seek psychological care in the city. Discussing these difficulties and showing ways to overcome them is very important, that’s why we are together with Unimed in this prevention work”, he highlights.

The institution’s president, Carlos Joussef, recalls the importance and demystification of the topic. “We must always turn to prevention. Listening to those who are suffering and trying to intervene in issues that can be triggers among young people and adults are still the best supports to save lives. Talking about the subject not just this month, September, but throughout the year, is extremely fundamental. The key to prevention is communication and proper instruction for all people”, he concluded.

OTHER ACTIONS – In addition to the lives, Unimed Piracicaba promotes, in partnership with the Municipal Health Department, an action to value life at the Integration Central Terminal, with the delivery of motivating messages and sunflower seeds, on September 18, from 9 am to 12:00. The planting of sunflower is also scheduled at the Unimed Corpo e Mente headquarters, an exclusive space for the Cooperative dedicated to emotional health. Beneficiaries and employees will also have activities related to the Yellow September movement.