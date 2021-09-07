Coca-Cola opens 60 new job openings for different levels; Look

THE Coca-Cola Femsa Brazil opened 60 job opportunities. The vacancies are for the areas of sales, technology, administration, planning, work safety and mechanics. The jobs are for professionals with medium and higher education, being distributed in several Brazilian cities.

Interested parties should access the job vacancies website. On the platform, the candidate can see the positions being offered by Coca-Cola, the city where he/she will work, the requirements required by the company to participate in the selection, in addition to the description of each of the vacancies.

Benefits

In addition to salary, the company also offers some benefits to employees. It will depend on the working hours and function for the professional to be entitled to all the benefits below:

Health care;

Dental care;

Pharmacy assistance;

Credit cooperative;

Discount on products;

Profit sharing or profit sharing;

Breakfast;

Indoor restaurant;

Christmas basket;

Transportation vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Parking assistance;

Life insurance.

Vacancies offered at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Femsa in Brazil is also offering a place to work in the home office modality, such as the position of Information Technology Analyst. The opportunity is for graduates in Information Technology, Computer Science and Systems Analysis.

On the employment platform, it was not detailed how many vacancies each position will have. The jobs that have been opened are for:

Specialist in strategic planning (knowledge & insights);

Market Asset Maintenance Technician;

Maintenance assistant – market assets;

Sales Promoter;

Execution Analyst Mr. Digital;

Occupational safety technician;

Equipment maintenance mechanics;

Automotive Analyst;

Administrative assistant.

The Coca-Cola company reinforced that it is committed to providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of origin, race, marital status, age, political opinion, gender, creed, association with a culture or union membership, social or economic class and/or any other reason.