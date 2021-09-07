Coming soon: Xiaomi to open a new store in Rio and show the public the Mi Mix Fold and Mix 4

Xiaomi will soon open its third physical store in Brazil and will show the public two devices belonging to the Mi line, the Mi Mix Fold and Mi Mix 4, high-end smartphones that will be on display at BarraShopping from the 9th of September, when the brand will open the new unit. Previously, the Chinese manufacturer also did something similar at an unveiling, exhibiting the Mi Mix Alpha, a model that was introduced in 2019 with two screens and a construction quite different from what we see today.





Xiaomi’s new on-site store will open at BarraShopping, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and will feature two branded smartphones that are not yet available for purchase in Brazil: Mi Mix 4 and Mi Mix Fold, devices that have exceptional hardware and were introduced this year by the Chinese giant. Due to sanitary restrictions, the store’s opening event will have a limited number of people, and it is necessary to schedule a time between September 9th and 12th to visit the site. To be redirected to the site and schedule your visit CLICK HERE.

Come and discover our INNOVATIVE smartphones! O #XiaomiMixFold, our folding cell phone, and the #XiaomiMix4, with front camera under the screen, will be on display at the opening of our first official store in Rio de Janeiro! Schedule your presence on the link: https://t.co/1rXp2pNyMU pic.twitter.com/8Hw2j3Fx2i — Xiaomi Brasil (@XiaomiBrasil) September 5, 2021

know the devices

Mi Mix 4 brings some Xiaomi innovations to the smartphone market, featuring a front camera under the display and revealing that the company intends to invest in this technology in its next flagships. Although this is certainly the main highlight, the smartphone also surprises in several other aspects, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Both the Mi Mix 4 and the Mi Mix Fold are equipped with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and Adreno 660 GPU, but the foldable version has 12 GB of RAM memory against “only” 8 GB of the Mix 4. It is noteworthy that although they are present at the opening these models are not yet available for purchase.

Mi Mix 4

6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM (LPDDR5)

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)

20 MP front camera under display

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HMX, OIS) Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Periscope telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (5x zoom, OIS)

5G connection, NFC, stereo sound and steam chamber cooling system

4,500 mAh battery with charging 120W (wired) and 50W-80W (wireless)

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

My Mix Fold

8.01 inch internal screen with OLED panel and 2380 x 1480 pixel resolution

6.52-inch external screen with 90 Hz OLED panel and 2520 x 840 pixel resolution

Snapdragon 888 5G Processor

12 and 16 GB of RAM memory

256 and 512 GB of internal storage

Front camera on external screen

Three main cameras Main sensor with 108 MP 13MP sensor with ultra wide-angle lens 8 MP sensor with telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom and macro mode

Xiaomi Surge C1 Image Processor

5.020 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Wi-Fi support 6

Do you intend to visit Xiaomi’s third physical store in Brazil? Tell us, comment!