Commission approves changes for domestic worker. Look

The House of Representatives Committee on Social Security and Family approved this weekend a change in the Severance Pay Fund (FGTS). Incidentally, the change also applies to the issue of unemployment insurance. According to official information, this is a subject of particular interest to domestic workers.

The change is related to the death of that professional’s employer. The project in question approved the payment of the FGTS and unemployment insurance for those who lose their employer through death. The text provides that this employee’s employment contract will be terminated when the boss’s death occurs.

And then in this case, this worker starts to earn unemployment insurance, FGTS and notice. Today, the legislation is not so clear in this regard. In some situations, the domestic servant ends up leaving without any rights when the employer dies. Therefore, there is a request for change in this regard.

Also according to the text, there is the possibility for the employee to continue with the active contract. This, however, would only happen if that person continued to work in the same house only for another individual. Under Brazilian labor rules, this could be a succession of employers.

The text in question also provides that these indemnities, especially prior notice and unemployment insurance, would come from the employer’s own money. It is that he has to pay a contribution for cases of unfair dismissal. It is therefore a rate of 3.2% on the employee’s gross remuneration. That would be where the financing would come from.

The author of this proposal in question is Federal Deputy Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ). According to him, the idea is to prevent these workers from not receiving these benefits because of some confusion at the time of an employer’s death.

The project’s rapporteur, Federal Deputy, Soraya Manato (PSL-ES), agrees with the congressman. According to her, the idea could help the country improve its legislation for these workers so that they end up having less headaches in the near future.

“The goal is to fill a legal gap that currently prevents domestic workers from receiving notice, unemployment insurance and from withdrawing the balance of the Employment Guarantee Fund (FGTS) when the employer dies,” she said.

