Company Creates World’s Most Secure Android Phone; Snowden approved system | Cell phone

NitroPhone 1, the latest release from the German company Nitrokey, is a cell phone that features the GrapheneOS system, based on Android and considered one of the safest in the world. Announced last week in Europe, the smartphone’s differential is the protection of user data. The outreach strategy was unusual in that it rescued an old statement by Edward Snowden, who supported the system in the past.

Along with the technical specifications of the phone, Nitrokey also placed the reproduction of a post made in 2019 on Twitter by the former CIA employee, who was known for revealing details of the US surveillance program. In the highlighted speech, Snowden said that if I were to configure a smartphone, “I would use Graphene as the operating system”.

And it’s not just in terms of security that the NitroPhone 1 stands out. That’s because the hardware based on Google Pixel 4A. The interface avoids bringing too many applications to factory settings, which gives it a simple look and easy usability. Security updates must be sent out on a continuous and regular basis, which will ensure the phones are protected in the long term.

The smartphone brings mechanisms that reinforce security, such as the absence of integration with clouds and services such as Google Play Services. The layout used in the PIN scrambles the numbers to protect this information when placed in public. Finally, it is also possible to mention the implementation of Sandbox in the device settings, a kind of barrier that prevents malicious applications from accessing all files on the device.

Nitrokey also thought about protection mechanisms in case of physical attacks on the device. For this situation, an elaborate encryption system was implemented, as well as the use of the Titan M security chip. Another solution is to have tools such as automatic shutdown after a period of inactivity, a technology that is complemented by verified startup, thus preventing access to information present on the smartphone.

The hardware includes a 5.8-inch panel that displays images in Full HD+. The rear camera uses a 12.2 MP sensor, while the front camera offers 8 MP. The technical sheet brings Snapdragon 730G, an octa-core from Qualcomm that works together with the 6 GB of RAM memory. Storage is 128 GB and features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and P2 port for headphones.

NitroPhone 1 was announced for 630 euros, equivalent to R$ 3,860 in direct conversion. The device is sold through the manufacturer’s website and has the possibility of delivery to different locations.

