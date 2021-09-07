Complexity will be coldzera’s new destination, says website | DRAFT5

Continues after the ad
After several rumors about possible destinations, Marcelo “coldzera” David will sign with the complexity, according to the publication of the portals ge, Dexerto and 1pv held this Tuesday (7). The player will take the place left by Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, who had to undergo wrist surgery and will stay out of competition.
According to the portals, the agreement between coldzera and Complexity is already signed, and the announcement could take place in the next few days. However, it is not known for sure how long the Brazilian will stay in the organization. This is because k0nfig is expected to be away from the servers for a period of at least four months.
Twice the best in the world, coldzera arrives as the second Brazilian name to be part of the Complexity cast. Recently, the organization introduced Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu as the team’s coach. Before the American club, he has already worked for great teams in the scenario, such as MAD Lions and heroic.
Although the official announcement has not yet been made, it is expected that coldzera will debut at the new house in the coming weeks. This is because Complexity is among the teams confirmed in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups. In Group C, she will make the first match of the competition against the Make Clan, former home of the Brazilian.
Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke (Injured)
Luís “peacemaker” Thaddeus (Coach)