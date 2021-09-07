Corinthians and Palmeiras meet three times in a single week in September

The month of September reserves a sequence of three derbies between Corinthians and Palmeiras in a single week. Two matches will be played by the women’s team and one by the men’s team.

The first Derby, valid for the sixth round of the Women’s Paulistão, takes place on September 22, at 3 pm. Currently, Timão leads the table with 12 points and 100% success. Before facing his biggest rival, who is in third position on the table with nine points added, he will compete in the fifth round with Realidade Jovem, this Wednesday, at 19:00.

On September 25 it is the turn of Sylvinho’s team to take the field against Palmeiras. The match, which takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 7 pm, is valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Until then, with 27 points added, the club alvinegro occupies the sixth position in the table. However, there are still matches against Juventude, Atlético-GO and América-MG before Derby.

To end the week of classics, on September 26, the Corinthians women’s team is going to the fifth consecutive final at the Brasileirão. Remember that the first game takes place on the 12th of the same month. Final times have not yet been announced by the competition organization.

Check out the Derby schedule for the month of September

12/09 – Palmeiras vs Corinthians – First leg of the final of the Women’s Brasileirão – time to be defined

22/09 – Palmeiras vs Corinthians – Sixth round of the Women’s Paulistão – 15h

09/25 – Corinthians vs. Palmeiras – 22nd round of the Men’s Brasileirão – 19h

26/09 – Corinthians vs. Palmeiras – Lap game of the final of the Women’s Brasileirão – time to be determined

