Corinthians vs Youth: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

The reunion takes place 13 years after the last match between the clubs. They haven’t faced each other since 2008, when they dueled for the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals.

Corinthians arrives packed, motivated and confident for this Tuesday’s game. There are four unbeaten games, with victories in the last three matches. The good phase took Timão to sixth place.

In addition, Corinthians closed the transfer window confident of having made major investments with Willian and Róger Guedes, as well as Renato Augusto and Giuliano.

Of the four reinforcements, three will be at Sylvinho’s disposal for the confrontation, and the tendency is for them to be together on the field for at least a few minutes. Only Willian stays out.

+ Click here and see the Brasileirão table

Youth is also experiencing a good time. With a streak of four unbeaten games, the team scored important points in the fight against relegation. With an initial projection of 24 points to end the shift, the team from Caxias do Sul will seek victory to overcome the mark.

Streaming: TV Globo (for SP), with narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande, and Premiere, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Roque Júnior and Renata Mendonça.

Real time: O ge follows all the moves of the game, with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

2 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Sylvinho is counting on Fagner returning to his starting position on the right side, after losing the last game due to pain in his right calf. But the coach will continue without having Adson on hand as the player recovers from trauma to his left leg.

The expectation is on account of Róger Guedes, listed for the first time. In his presentation, the forward said he could act for “5 or 90 minutes”, as Sylvinho preferred. Thus, there is the possibility that he will be the holder of Adson’s vacancy.

The likely lineup has: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Roni (Renato Augusto) and Róger Guedes (Luan); Job

Who is out: Adson (trauma to the left leg) and Willian (reinforcement to the physical leg).

Adson (trauma to the left leg) and Willian (reinforcement to the physical leg). Hanging: Cassio, João Victor, Gil, Gabriel, Roni and Marquinhos.

3 out of 5 Likely Corinthians team to face Juventude — Photo: Ge.globo Likely Corinthians team to face Juventude — Photo: Ge.globo

+ Read more news about Corinthians

Youth – Coach Marquinhos Santos

The alviverde team has at least two absences. Right-back Michel Macedo and defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus, loaned to Juventude, belong to Timão and are out by contractual rules. In the ward, Paulo Henrique should have an opportunity again. In midfield, Dawhan should be chosen. But Jadson and Ricardinho also appear as options.

In addition, coach Marquinhos Santos has not yet received confirmation if he will be able to count on midfielder Wescley, absent in recent matches because he is recovering from an injury in his right ankle.

A possible novelty is the presence of Chilean striker Nico Castillo among those listed.

The likely lineup has: Marcelo Carné; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster (Quintero) and William Matheus; Dawhan (Jadson), Guilherme Castilho and Chico (Wagner); Capixaba, Paulinho Bóia and Ricardo Bueno.

Who is out: Michel Macedo and Matheus Jesus (on loan from Corinthians); Wescley (injured).

Michel Macedo and Matheus Jesus (on loan from Corinthians); Wescley (injured). Hanging: Marcelo Carné, Chico, Capixaba and Marcos Vinícios.

4 out of 5 Likely Youth to face Corinthians — Photo: ge Likely Youth to face Corinthians — Photo: ge

5 out of 5 — Photo: infosport — Photo: infosport