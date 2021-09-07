Could Méliuz be the new Nubank or Banco Inter? – Money Times

THE Meluze (CASH3), without a doubt, became one of the big stars of this new crop of companies that arrived with the wave of IPOs (Public Offering of Shares) through which the Brazilian stock exchange passes.

Despite a weak second quarter, analysts claim this is just a hiccup close to what the company can deliver. Even falling 40% in August, Méliuz shares have accumulated a 267% increase since it carried out the IPO in November.

Given this optimism, comparisons with other successful cases, such as Interbank (BIDI11) and Nubank, are inevitable

According to the analyst at Nu Invest, Murilo Breder, the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a metric created in 2003 by business strategist and speaker Fred Reichheld, gives a hint of what Méliuz will become going forward.

He points out that the company even registered an impressive NPS of 85 on its credit card in June 2020 while having an NPS of 70 in its marketplace. A grade between 50 and 75 is considered a quality service while a grade between 76 and 100 is considered an excellent service.

“This level of service is reminiscent of the beginning of Nubank, which began by focusing all its attention on providing the best possible experience in a service until then considered stagnant in the market: the credit card”, he argues.

In terms of comparison, Inter’s NPS is 80 and Nubank’s is around 83. According to Breder, despite the market’s slightly lower score, it’s still a relatively high level, and Méliuz is in the process of launching a even better marketplace in your new version of your app.

“What started with a focus on retail, now moves towards digital banks and with a level of service (measured by the NPS) similar to that of the main Brazilian references today: Nubank and Inter”, he completes.

Is Méliuz a fake tech?

The 40% drop in a single month scared part of investors, who even suspected that the company was fake tech, that is, a company that would have sold itself under a highly technological makeup when, in fact, it was something much more simple than the seller speech.

“Without going into the merits of discussing each of these cases, I believe that Méliuz is out of this group. With the possibility of joining the Ibovespa in the next composition of the index as of September, the business is solid and has a high entry barrier imposed by the need to have enough scale”, he argues.

Buy or sell?

In Breder’s view, it is difficult to establish a target price for Méliuz, since the company is unique on the stock exchange and will change its activities going forward.

“Despite all these initial self-provocations, with Méliuz better than ever, an increasingly larger and more qualified team, seeing CASH3 shares trading at around R$ 40 seems to be a good risk-return ratio for the long term,” claims.

Therefore, the analyst recommends the purchase of papers with a target price of R$ 53, a level 10% lower than the fair value found via discounted cash flow, “ensuring us an additional safety margin”.

buy and be happy

Even with the 40% drop in the last month, Méliuz’s shares remain attractive, says the BTG in a report sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times.

The bank raised the company’s target price from R$40 to R$60, which implies an increase of 48.5%, with a purchase recommendation.

“CASH3 dropped 40% in August, which at first glance might indicate something bad. But everything looks fine. Meliuz went public at R$ 10 per share in November last year, and the shares are already up nearly 170% in the year to date”, argue analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura.