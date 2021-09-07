Council reduces the addition of biodiesel to diesel oil from 13% to 10% – News

The CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) unanimously approved, on Monday (6), the reduction of the mandatory blending content of biodiesel in diesel oil from 13% to 10%, specifically for the 82nd biodiesel auction, aimed at the supply for the months of November and December 2021.

In the decision, the CNPE highlighted that Brazil defends and will continue to defend the role of bioenergy in the energy transition, having submitted a voluntary commitment based on RenovaBio’s goals of reducing the average carbon intensity of the fuel matrix.

However, during this year, the world market continues with strong demand for soy, raising the price of the commodity on the international scene. In the domestic market, for example, the price of soybeans is driven by the devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the dollar.

Therefore, as Brazilian biodiesel has its largest share of raw material in soybean oil, with about 71%, with the remainder coming from beef tallow and other oils, “there is a need to adopt a temporary reduction measure of biodiesel content due to potential impacts for the Brazilian consumer and reflexes in numerous sectors, such as public transport and goods, in addition to agricultural activities and energy generation”.

The CNPE, however, emphasized that the new biodiesel marketing model, defined by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), replacing public auctions, will come into force from January 1, 2022, with direct contracting between the biodiesel producer and the fuel distributor.

“Thus, the CNPE’s decision to reduce the biodiesel content in the mixture is momentary and temporary, with the expectation of an increase in the production and use of biofuels in Brazil soon, in accordance with the objectives of our National Policy (Law 13.576/2017)”, says the note.