Covid: Campos opens a specific post for vaccinating teenagers with disabilities

Starting this Wednesday (08), the Municipal Health Department opens a specific post for vaccinating teenagers with disabilities, aged between 12 and 17 years. The immunization will be carried out from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Instituto Federal Fluminese (IFF/Centro).

Adolescents who present motor limitations that cause great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs will be entitled to immunization; with great difficulty or inability to hear, even with the use of a hearing aid; with great difficulty or inability to see, even with glasses and with some permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities, such as working, going to school, playing, among others.

In the act of immunization, it is necessary to present a document that proves the deficiency; free public transport cards; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.

If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration. In this case, he must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).

Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion Charbell Kury recalls that the medical statement may also be accepted. “In special situations for proof of intellectual disability, in case it is impossible to fill out a self-declaration form, a medical statement with ICD (International Classification of Diseases) related to intellectual disabilities may be accepted,” he said.

Source: SupCom