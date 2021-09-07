Craque Neto vents live and denounces very serious attacks against his family: “You have to die”

The article about haters shown in the edition of Fantastic of the last sunday (05) still yielding subject. This time, the one who decided to echo the report was the ace grandson, during the program the Ball Owners.

In the program of Band, the former football player congratulated the Globe for broaching the subject and brought to light the information that his family was already a victim of hate attacks on the internet.

“Congratulations to the article that was done yesterday at Fantástico by Renata Capucci, interviewing what they do with us the same as they did with Xuxa. With Preta Gil, with everyone”, started.

“They say that my son has to die of cancer, that my wife is a prostitute and that I am a bum. There’s it there”, then denounced.

Neto ended the outburst wishing the haters good energy: “Light for people who hate me. Light for people who want them to die. Light for you”.

Known for speaking everything he thinks, Neto recently fired fire on presenter Luciano Huck and stated that he lacked gratitude when saying goodbye to Caldeirão.

For him, Angelica’s husband, in his farewell speech to Globo’s Saturdays, should have mentioned that his success as a communicator began in Band, where he worked in partnership with Joana Prado and Suzana Alves.

“Oh, Luciano Huck, let me tell you something: don’t you thank Band? The Band was so important to you, you have no idea. At H. There, you said about Joana Prado and Suzana Alves. You had to have, at the very least, the gratitude to speak their names”, shot.

“If it weren’t for both, you wouldn’t have the success you’ve had here at Band. Did you understand? I don’t want to say the name [fictício] from them. I want to speak their names as people”, he stressed.

Neto’s revolt, by the way, was due to the fact that Huck said in an article shown in Fantástico that the characters Tiazinha and Feiticeira would no longer fit in current times.

“There were things that were acceptable 20 years ago that aren’t anymore. It wouldn’t fit these days, no way. It fit in that context”, he said at the time, referring to structural machismo.

“We were very young, there was a certain naivete about it too. The way my generation was raised, there are pillars that no longer hold, thank God”, completed.