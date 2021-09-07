Cruzeiro cuts Joseph and summons Matheus Vieira to play against Gois

Matheus Vieira, from the under-20 team, on the bench against Gois (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O cruise made a last minute change to your related list to tackle the goals, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Series B. Feeling unwell, Joseph remained in Belo Horizonte and gave way to Matheus Vieira, of the under-20 team. The 20-year-old will be the option in the reserve bank.

It is the first time that Matheus Vieira is in the squad for the first team. He has been with the club since April 2021, when he signed a contract until December 2022 after leaving So Paulo. In the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, the defender played 11 matches. In the Mineiro category, he was on the field six times.