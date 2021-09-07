Cruzeiro cuts Joseph and summons Matheus Vieira to play against Gois

O cruise made a last minute change to your related list to tackle the goals, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Series B. Feeling unwell, Joseph remained in Belo Horizonte and gave way to Matheus Vieira, of the under-20 team. The 20-year-old will be the option in the reserve bank.
It is the first time that Matheus Vieira is in the squad for the first team. He has been with the club since April 2021, when he signed a contract until December 2022 after leaving So Paulo. In the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, the defender played 11 matches. In the Mineiro category, he was on the field six times.
In 15th place in Series B, with 25 points, Cruzeiro needs to beat Gois to climb three positions in the standings and keep the dream of fighting for the first division. The lineup is likely to have Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Wellington Nem and Thiago.
Cruise Related
Goalkeepers: Fbio, Lucas Frana and Vincius
Right side: Cceres
Left Side: Matthew Pereira
Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lo Santos, Matheus Vieira and Ramon
Steering wheels: Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Rmulo
Socks: Marco Antnio, Marcinho, Giovanni and Claudinho
Attackers: Bruno Jos, Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Rafael Sbis, Thiago and Wellington Nem