Cruzeiro faces Gois in key game for the club’s intentions in Serie B

by

(Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)
In Cruzeiro since the beginning of August, Vanderlei Luxemburgo has won three wins and three draws in Series B (66.66% success rate) (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O cruise can rise from 15th to 12th place in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship at the end of the 21st round. For that, you need to win the goals this tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia. The eventual triumph will make the celestial team reach 28 points, leaving Ponte Preta (14th, with 25), Brusque (13th, with 27) and Remo (12th, with 27) behind.

