Cruzeiro faces Gois in key game for the club’s intentions in Serie B

In Cruzeiro since the beginning of August, Vanderlei Luxemburgo has won three wins and three draws in Series B (66.66% success rate) (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

cruise can rise from 15th to 12th place in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship at the end of the 21st round. For that, you need to win the goals this tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia. The eventual triumph will make the celestial team reach 28 points, leaving Ponte Preta (14th, with 25), Brusque (13th, with 27) and Remo (12th, with 27) behind. Pictures of Cruzeiro’s last training session before facing Gois

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise There is no description for this image or gallery can rise from 15th to 12th place in theat the end of the 21st round. For that, you need to win thethis tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia. The eventual triumph will make the celestial team reach 28 points, leaving Ponte Preta (14th, with 25), Brusque (13th, with 27) and Remo (12th, with 27) behind.

The weight of a good result away from home goes beyond jumping three positions in the standings. With the speech that it is possible to fight for the G4, Fox has the chance to interrupt the dash of a team unbeaten for seven games – four wins and three draws. Fourth, with 38 points, Gois intends to regain the vice-leadership, which is with the CRB (40).

On the other hand, a heavenly setback in the Midwest would complicate the dream of the first division a lot, since the distance of the access peloto would be maintained at 13 points, with 16 games remaining to the end of the championship. In addition, the ghost of relegation would come back to haunt Toca, as the advantage over Vitria, 17th, was only two points: 25 to 23.

To move up to Serie A, Cruzeiro will have to score at least 36 points in the remaining 17 games – more than 70% success. It would be something like 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. Thus, a trip over Gois would not be the end of the world, but it would make the already complicated mission even more unlikely to be achieved.

Main articulator in the celestial midfield in long passes, launches and shots from outside the area, Giovanni is confident in the potential of returning from Goinia with a favorable result in the luggage. “We are playing away from home, but we will go with the intention of winning the match. We have to set our game rhythm, impose our way of playing and seek the three points because our objective in the competition is very big”.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will play Cruzeiro with right-back Ral Cceres, who has recovered from a sprained right ankle, and will use Rmulo in midfield alongside Adriano. In attack, Thiago is the main candidate to make up for the absence of Marcelo Moreno, serving the Bolivian national team in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in which the top scorer is isolated, with eight goals.

In Gois, coach Marcelo Cabo again has guard Elvis, suspended in the 2-1 victory over Confiana, in Aracaju-SE, on August 26th. The offensive standouts are Alef Manga, with six goals in 19 games, and Nicolas, who rocked the net five times in 12 games. At the Serrinha stadium, 70% is used – six wins, three draws and one setback in 10 games.

Gois and Cruzeiro measure strength for the 57th time in history. Played since 1972, the duel has a record largely favorable to the Minas Gerais: 31 wins, 11 draws and 14 defeats, with 74 goals in favor and 53 against. Considering the ten recent matches, the supremacy of Fox is even greater: eight wins, one draw and only one rev.

GOIS X CRUISE

GOIS

Thaddaeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vincius and Elvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga

Technician: Marcelo Cabo

CRUISE

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Bruno Jos and Thiago (Rafael Sobis)

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Reason: 22nd round of Series B

Stage: Hail Pinheiro (Serrinha) in Goinia

Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Time: 9.30 pm

referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Brulio da Silva Machado (SC)