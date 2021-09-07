Cruzeiro faces Gois in key game for the club’s intentions in Serie B

Pictures of Cruzeiro’s last training session before facing Gois
Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise
On the other hand, a heavenly setback in the Midwest would complicate the dream of the first division a lot, since the distance of the access peloto would be maintained at 13 points, with 16 games remaining to the end of the championship. In addition, the ghost of relegation would come back to haunt Toca, as the advantage over Vitria, 17th, was only two points: 25 to 23.
To move up to Serie A, Cruzeiro will have to score at least 36 points in the remaining 17 games – more than 70% success. It would be something like 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. Thus, a trip over Gois would not be the end of the world, but it would make the already complicated mission even more unlikely to be achieved.
Main articulator in the celestial midfield in long passes, launches and shots from outside the area, Giovanni is confident in the potential of returning from Goinia with a favorable result in the luggage. “We are playing away from home, but we will go with the intention of winning the match. We have to set our game rhythm, impose our way of playing and seek the three points because our objective in the competition is very big”.
Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will play Cruzeiro with right-back Ral Cceres, who has recovered from a sprained right ankle, and will use Rmulo in midfield alongside Adriano. In attack, Thiago is the main candidate to make up for the absence of Marcelo Moreno, serving the Bolivian national team in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in which the top scorer is isolated, with eight goals.
In Gois, coach Marcelo Cabo again has guard Elvis, suspended in the 2-1 victory over Confiana, in Aracaju-SE, on August 26th. The offensive standouts are Alef Manga, with six goals in 19 games, and Nicolas, who rocked the net five times in 12 games. At the Serrinha stadium, 70% is used – six wins, three draws and one setback in 10 games.
Gois and Cruzeiro measure strength for the 57th time in history. Played since 1972, the duel has a record largely favorable to the Minas Gerais: 31 wins, 11 draws and 14 defeats, with 74 goals in favor and 53 against. Considering the ten recent matches, the supremacy of Fox is even greater: eight wins, one draw and only one rev.
GOIS X CRUISE
GOIS
Thaddaeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vincius and Elvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga
Technician: Marcelo Cabo
CRUISE
Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Bruno Jos and Thiago (Rafael Sobis)
Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg
Reason: 22nd round of Series B
Stage: Hail Pinheiro (Serrinha) in Goinia
Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time: 9.30 pm
referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima (RS)
Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau (RS)
VAR: Brulio da Silva Machado (SC)