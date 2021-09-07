Cruzeiro: see images from the last training session before the game against Goiás

Raposa finished preparing to face Goiás (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O cruise held the last activity this Monday before facing the Goiás, for the 22nd round of the Serie B. The players trained at the Antônio Accioly stadium, at Atlético-GO, where coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo made the final adjustments to the formation.

The likely team will have Fabius; Raúl Cáceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Giovanni; Bruno José, Wellington Nem and Thiago (Rafael Sobis).

In 15th place in Serie B, with 25 points, Raposa measures forces with 4th place in Goiás (38) at 21:30 this Tuesday, at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia.