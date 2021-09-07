Cruzeiro: see images from the last training session before the game against Goiás

O cruise held the last activity this Monday before facing the Goiás, for the 22nd round of the Serie B. The players trained at the Antônio Accioly stadium, at Atlético-GO, where coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo made the final adjustments to the formation.
In 15th place in Serie B, with 25 points, Raposa measures forces with 4th place in Goiás (38) at 21:30 this Tuesday, at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia.
Photos from Cruzeiro’s last training session before facing Goiás
