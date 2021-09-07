CS:GO: Coldzera Hits Complexity | cs:go

Marcelo “coldzera” is the new reinforcement of Complexity’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Twice voted the best player in the world, the Brazilian finally left FaZe and made a deal with the European team. cold will fill the spot left by Kristian “k0nfig”, who was sidelined after suffering a wrist injury.

The information was collected by ge and by the Dexerto and 1pv websites. The agreement, which did not have the duration revealed, has already been signed and the expectation is for an official announcement in the coming days.

coldzera acting for FaZe at IEM New York — Photo: Bart Oerbekke/ESL

Last Monday, coldzera revealed in an interview with 4FitCast that he already had a deal with a team and that he would travel to start training on Wednesday, in addition to stating that he would play in the next major and act alongside a person who “works very well ” I can.

Despite not having a place in the next World Cup guaranteed, Complexity is in the 10th position of the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) and, with the change, will drop to the 11th position – the last with a place in the World Cup. The team is among the guests at IEM Fall, the last qualifying event for the Worlds, which takes place in person at the end of the month.

coldzera won’t be Complexity’s only Brazilian, as coach Luis “peacemaker” signed with the team in July. The lineup also features Benjamin “blameF”, Valentin “poizon”, Justin “jks” and Patrick “es3tag”.

Complexity’s debut of cold is expected to take place in the group stage of BLAST Premier Fall. The debut will be against FaZe, his former team, on September 24th in a duel valid for Group C.