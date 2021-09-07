Cubo Itaú startups open more than 300 job openings; Look

Created in 2015, the innovation hub for agribusiness startups, an Itaú initiative, has 42 startups. They, together, are providing over 300 job openings. Most opportunities are for IT professionals, as long as they work in online project development, programming, website optimization, among many other services.

Likewise, a large part of the vacancies will be destined to the state of São Paulo. The main startups with opportunities are: LookBox; Hubify; Accountfy; Useful Bank; Blu 365; Good for Credit; B2Blu; Ceres; Dootax; EasyCredit; Magnetis; My everything; Pismo; I want Education; Strength; Sherpa; Jota; Fhinck; Dates; Vuxx; among others.

To consult the vacancies, it is necessary to enter the website and check how many opportunities each company is offering. You can also check the prerequisites for each role, benefits, salaries and other information. According to what was informed by the website, there are 306 vacancies available, including internship and trainee positions.

Itaú’s platform has the role of being a networking link for startups. It provides seal of approval, access to the digital platform, access to the community and ecosystem, meeting rooms, in short, a complete support that brings startups together.

Generally, many job openings are made available on the platform through startups and, therefore, it is worth always being in tune with the news. According to the platform itself, they have already been more than 30,000 job openings published by startups on Cubo Itaú.

Itaú’s initiative, in partnership with Redpoint Events, has several sponsors such as Itaú, Dasa, Sapore, Tim, L’oréal Brasil, Accenture Digital and many other companies.