Dataprev releases consultation of the next installments of emergency aid; check out

A benefit that has brought some encouragement to thousands of Brazilian families in this era of pandemic is coming to an end. Yes, the 6th and penultimate installment of emergency aid is getting closer and citizens can now consult the information on the Dataprev platform.

For those who were entitled, the 5th installment was already paid by the federal government, in August. The 6th installment, according to Caixa, will start payment from September 17th.

See the 6th installment of emergency aid

In the case of consulting the sixth installment of the benefit, the procedure is the same: open the Dataprev website and provide your essential data, which are:

Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF),

full name,

mother’s name (if not in your documents, just check the box “unknown mother”) and

birth date.

After that, click on the “I’m not a robot” checker and finally send the data.

Next, a page will open with the receipt history. If beneficiary is eligible to receive the 6th installment, will appear on the screen. In cases of suspended benefits, the notification will also appear with the reason for the refusal.

It is also important to inform that, when consulting Dataprev, it is also possible to consult the result of the analysis on the aid request, the date of sending the requests, status and dispute of the benefit, among others.

Schedule of the 7th installment of emergency aid

O last payment of emergency aid (that is, your 7th installment) will be paid from October 18, 2021. You can also consult the benefit on the Dataprev website.

Check the table with the dates below, according to the final NIS number: